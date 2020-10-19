Our view: Hairston leaves Winston-Salem

We can’t help but feel disappointed in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Superintendent Angela Hairston’s abrupt decision to leave her position. It came out of the blue — one more strike of uncertainty piling on top of others, exacerbated by the disruption of coronavirus.
Hairston, who has been with our school system for roughly a year, announced her resignation Thursday, effective Nov. 13. She’s leaving to take a job as superintendent of Danville City Schools, the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell reported.
The pleasant river town a couple of hours north of us has about 50,000 fewer students than our school system, but it’s home to Hairston. Her husband is on the Danville police force and her parents live there. She began her teaching career there.
Certainly many of us can understand the lure of home — and unexpected opportunities.
But taking the job leaves us in the lurch in the middle of unprecedented challenges. Even before the pandemic, the school system was struggling with problems that included a lower-than-desired graduation rate, several schools with low academic performances and chronically lagging third-grade reading scores.
Hairston’s approach to these problems was promising. She came with high qualifications and enthusiasm for tackling the challenge, and seemed to have strong support from the schools and the community.
Even in her brief time, she accomplished some good. She convinced the school board to institute full-credit courses in African American and Latin American studies as high school electives. She encouraged faith-based and business community members to partner with the schools. After the virus struck, she led the schools' response with a sure hand, in contrast to many on the national stage, who were slow to act and inconsistent in approach. Hairston had to deal calmly with pressure from parents, faculty and students, some of whom were desperate to see schools reopen despite the danger, and she did so, with an unwavering eye on the important data.
So we’re just disappointed.
Of course, Hairston was probably disappointed to some extent. She came, with her expertise and experience, ready to have a significant, positive impact on our schools. But then her plans were thrown into disarray by a deadly pandemic. It’s not what she was counting on.
School board chairwoman Malishai Woodbury said last week that the board would move quickly to name an interim superintendent, then launch a national search for a permanent replacement. "We do not plan to rush this process. We want to be deliberate and take our time to find a pool of diverse and qualified candidates," she said.
That’s good. Except for the whole leaving early thing, the board made an excellent selection last year. We're sure they'll find a suitable replacement.
We do wish Hairston success in the future.
And we stand firmly with the school board, which has approached its responsibilities with sobriety and concern for the well-being of everyone involved.
The school board’s COVID-19 special committee is scheduled to meet today to discuss how and when the schools might — or might not — reopen. It will have to take into account the recent surge in daily coronavirus cases in Forsyth County as well as the undeniable harm in keeping our children out of the school setting for so long. There are no good solutions — only less-bad solutions.
We trust its decisions will be firmly rooted in the facts and in its unwavering commitment to our community.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!