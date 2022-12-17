Our view: Happy Hanukkah

We wish a happy Hanukkah to our friends and neighbors in the Jewish community.

The eight-day festival of lights begins at sundown Sunday and continues until just past the time the jolly saint in his red suit visits. It celebrates an important historical event: the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem in 165 BCE following a three-year struggle by the Maccabees to defend their beliefs and their way of life.

That’s a message that should resonate with many. It carries with it themes of home, faith and truth: dispelling the darkness with light, as demonstrated by lighting the menorah — a multibranched candelabra — every evening.

It’s regularly celebrated by serving special holiday foods, reciting important prayers, singing songs, playing games and giving gifts.

It’s a time to gather with loved ones.

Many of us are unfamiliar with this holiday and other Jewish traditions; learning about them would be enriching. The Jewish community is an important part of Winston-Salem and Forsyth and its contributions are to be respected and admired.

This is the first Hanukkah that Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker will be celebrating with Winston-Salem’s Temple Emanuel. The community is invited to an opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the temple. It’s an opportunity to learn and offer a welcome to the new rabbi.

Jewish people don’t always receive a warm welcome these days, thanks to the bigoted, antisemitic slurs that come as part and parcel of QAnon, the “great replacement theory” and other conspiracy theories that have somehow seduced their way into our communities. Absurd beliefs about overarching evil schemes and secret, controlling cabals have their place — in science fiction. Not in a country that promises freedom of religion to everyone. It’s shameful that we’ve seen such perfidy in some of our highest government offices — and expressed by prominent members of both major political parties. It’s shameful that its proponents have organized their hatred; they gather in our streets, often carrying firearms and covering their faces with masks, to shout insults and lies. They’ve engaged in cowardly acts of vandalism and violence — and murder, as in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, when a vile gunman killed 11 people.

Some would like antisemitism to be accepted as legitimate political discourse.

Let’s have none of that here. People of conscience and good will must speak out against it. And when it crosses the line into violence and terrorism, it deserves the harshest response from law enforcement authorities.

Hanukkah is, of course, just one of several holidays celebrated during this season. Some of us may still be enjoying leftovers from Thanksgiving (and Wolfenoot); we’re a week away from Christmas and then a week from New Year’s Day. Kwanzaa begins on Dec. 26 and Festivus, for Seinfeld fans and the rest of us, will be celebrated on Friday. Considering the numerous offerings, objecting to the catch-all phrase “Happy Holidays” seems rather petty — and insular. Each of us is a thread in a vast tapestry that makes the world go ’round.

Rather than those extreme voices that claim we must reject our country’s diversity, we say we should embrace it. It’s our strength. It’s a constant source of education, inspiration and friendship.

Hanukkah sameach.