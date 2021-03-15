Our view: Has it really been a year?

In an encouraging step on the road back to normal, an estimated 8,400 people received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds over the weekend.
The appointment-only, mass vaccination clinic was booked solid, a very good thing. The more, the healthier.
That includes you.
As they marked 12 months since Forsyth County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, county health director Joshua Swift and officials from Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health urged the rest of us to get our shots as soon as we're able.
Has it really been a year? In many ways it seems much longer since the virus first reshaped our lives.
Masks became both a necessary precaution and a flashpoint for political debates.
Movie theaters and concert halls went dark.
Classrooms emptied.
The economy teetered under the weight of necessary but painful public-safety restrictions.
For some, work “at the ofﬁce” meant a spare room or kitchen table. For others, sadly, there suddenly was no work at all.
And that most basic of human needs, to touch, became largely discouraged.
Meanwhile, a bitter war erupted between science and myth.
Not believing news reports, medical experts and, in some cases, their own eyes, some Americans insisted (and still do) that the pandemic is much ado about nothing.
The skeptic in chief, Donald Trump, defiantly held largely maskless public and private events that spread the virus. In fact, he became infected himself.
Yet, the fact is, COVID-19 is all too real, especially for people of color, who are disproportionately affected by the virus, which exposed social and racial divides that already were lurking in the shadows.
And we’ve lost so many friends, relatives, co-workers and loved ones.
On March 11, 2020, when World Health Organization officials declared that they were “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction” toward SARS-CoV-2, at least 31 Americans had lost their lives to the virus.
As of this week, more than a half a million had died.
What have we learned in 12 months?
We’ve learned that we need each other, in person, for warmth and comfort and friendship, and that a square on a computer screen is no substitute for an embrace.
We’ve learned that we truly are our brother’s and our sister’s keeper — that our actions, or lack thereof — can affect, and, indeed, hurt others.
We’ve learned that the creaky underpinnings of our health care system are deeply flawed and in need of an overhaul.
We’ve learned that, for all of the promise of distance learning, our children need in-person instruction.
We’ve learned not only a better appreciation of first responders and health care workers, but of others whose essential roles we took for granted: teachers, grocery store and sanitation workers, truck drivers, and so many more.
We’ve learned that America is not, by its might and prosperity, magically insulated from the rest of the world — that a pandemic neither sees nor respects national borders.
We learned that health experts should be heeded and not muzzled during a health crisis. They’re not always and sometimes they may disagree among themselves, but they help our leaders make more informed decisions and they can help debunk dangerous misinformation.
We’ve learned that there is a price for politicizing a public health crisis — and that it has cost us lives that might have been saved.
And we hope we’ve learned the value of patience — that as we are making progress with vaccines and some reopenings, we have to remain cautious and careful.
As for a united front against a common threat, that vision still seems distant. (Donald Trump could help by encouraging vaccinations.)
A COVID-19 relief package passed last week in Congress without a single Republican vote.
Some complained that it was too costly and that the bill devoted only a fraction of its $1.9 trillion price tag on actual health issues. But that ignores the massive economic carnage that COVID has wrought.
In one sign of progress, Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leaders agreed last week on a reasonable compromise for reopening schools in North Carolina that allows more flexibility for local school systems.
It had always been clear that both sides wanted the same thing but, as usual, politics got in the way.
The compromise was positive proof that we can disagree without being destructive or endangering the common good.
We know it’s a tall order, but in the year ahead, we’d love to see more leadership like this.
Let that be the next condition that goes viral, in North Carolina … and beyond.