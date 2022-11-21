Our view: Hateful words lead to violence

Once again we find it necessary to mourn senseless deaths caused by murderers who had easy access to firearms — the firearms that proliferate in one of the most dangerous countries in the “advanced” world. (If more firearms made us safer, we’d instead be the safest nation on the planet.)

In Winston-Salem, three men were shot to death Saturday morning, the Journal’s John Hinton reported. Two more were shot early Sunday morning; one is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

And another mass shooting occurred on Sunday in Colorado Springs, where five people in a gay nightclub were killed and 25 were injured by a 22-year-old gunman carrying an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon — America’s mass murder tool of choice — and a handgun.

“My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured and traumatized in this horrific shooting,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “I have spoken with Mayor (John) Suthers and clarified that every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs. Colorado stands with our LGBTQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn.”

These are tragedies that break the hearts of all people of conscience. They leave trails of pain and sadness that will affect a wider circle of loved ones like the ripples in a pond.

Little is known about the Winston-Salem victims at this point, but because the deaths occurred in the northeastern part of town, some will be quick to write them off as the result of gang activity, drugs or some other type of crime.

Such conclusions neglect the possibility that any of us, in any place, at any time, could fall victim to such crimes — for any number of reasons — when it’s so easy for perpetrators to get their hands on firearms.

As for the deaths in Colorado, it’s not unreasonable to anticipate the motive to be found in the bigotry that has led to other such crimes against members of the LGBTQ community. Indeed, Nov. 20 is marked by many as the Transgender Day of Remembrance in honor of transgender individuals who have died in acts of anti-trans violence — more than 600 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico since 1998, according to federal data analyzed by the Coloradoan. Forty-nine of those deaths occurred in a 2016 massacre at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

Thirty-two transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals have been killed in the U.S. so far in 2022, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Members of the LGBTQ community have historically been bullied, denied jobs and housing, vilified as “abominations” by right-wing activists — and murdered. And when, in recent times, they’ve tried to defend or merely explain themselves — when they’ve simply sought to show themselves to be harmless — they’ve been met by book bans, legislative suppression of their speech, denial of access to medical treatment and false claims of perversity involving children.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, commemorating the Pulse massacre in June of this year, proclaiming the state “will not tolerate hatred towards the LGBTQ” community “of any kind.”

But his words seem hypocritical after spending the previous year stoking fear and loathing of the LGBTQ community with his “Don’t Say Gay” bill — and by approving his press secretary’s use of the emotionally loaded term “groomer” to describe defenders of the LGBTQ community.

We shouldn’t be surprised when people of ill will hear these words — and act.

Republicans in the N.C. legislature are considering a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that, like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, takes digs at same-sex married couples and LGBTQ children, limiting their rights with rhetoric that could encourage persecution. They need to reconsider.

As we prepare to enter a time of year that’s often defined by the phrase “peace on earth, good will toward men,” this would be a good time for every person of influence — church pastor, elected official, business leader — to reject this hateful, overheated rhetoric and, instead, remind those who hear their voices of our common humanity and our common right to simply live our lives without the threat of physical violence ending our lives prematurely.