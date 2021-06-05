Our view: Have a … smile

Beautiful Surry County to our north is a great destination for a daytrip or weekend getaway. Mount Airy is pleasant and home-townish with some interesting artifacts for fans of the classic and beloved “The Andy Griffith Show.” Along with Yadkin County, Surry plays host to Pilot Mountain State Park, one of the most picturesque spots in the state. It’s a land full of natural splendor and good people.

But be warned that before long, travelers to that area may have a little trouble getting their hands on Coca-Cola products. The Surry County Board of Commissioners recently voted to remove 12 Coca-Cola vending machines from the county’s office buildings.

The truth is that visitors to Snappy Lunch won’t likely have much trouble getting a Coke with their pork chop sandwich. And we doubt that the commissioners themselves are carrying lists of Coca-Cola products to the Food Lion to be sure they don’t slip up and grab Minute Maid by mistake. The commissioners surely realize that removing a few vending machines is no real threat to the multi-national, multi-million-dollar beverage company’s bottom line. It’s more a symbolic gesture than anything, expressing their displeasure for Coca-Cola’s recent political stance opposing Georgia’s new voting restrictions.