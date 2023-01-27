Our view: Heartbreaking and unacceptable

In the “greatest country in the world” an innocent child can’t feel safe in her own bed.

An 8-year-old girl was critically injured in Greensboro on Wednesday morning when a bullet struck her as she slept.

“Her injuries are very serious,” a police spokeswoman told the Greensboro News & Record.

This is beyond heartbreaking.

In a more normal time and place, such a story would make headlines far beyond the Triad and possibly the state.

But these are not normal times and this is not a normal place.

So, as unthinkable as it might appear, in the nation we live in today Wednesday’s horror in Greensboro was par for the course.

We live in a country in which a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher in a Newport News, Va., elementary school.

We live in a country in which California saw three mass shootings in the span of three days and a total of 19 people died.

We live in a country that, so far in 2023, has had more mass shootings, 39, than the year has had days.

And we live in a country in which some people still cling to the notion that the answer to all of this senseless carnage … is more guns.

Wednesday shooting, described by police as a drive-by attack. And neighbors say the sound of gunfire is commonplace in the neighborhood.

Sadly, walls don’t always stop bullets and neither do city and county boundaries.

Two weekends ago in Winston-Salem police responded to six shootings. Among the victims was a 12-year-old who was shot after a fight among several people escalated into a gun battle, police say.

On Monday, Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, introduced a bill that would have called for a federal ban on assault weapons, as well as legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age to 21.

But with Republican resistance to gun laws so deeply entrenched, its prospects are dim.

Meanwhile, in the worst of the California shootings, during a Chinese New Year’s celebration in Monterey Park, the victims ranged in age from 57 to 76 years old. And the gunman was 72.

But gun violence has taken an especially disturbing toll on young people.

In fact, gun violence is the No. 1 killer of children and teenagers in the United States, ahead of car accidents and diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five of every 100,000 child deaths in this nation are firearm-related.

Further, a Kaiser Family Foundation report notes that the U.S. accounts for 97% of gun-related child deaths among countries of comparable size and wealth even though it comprises only 47% of that group’s combined population.

The point here is that while none of us is immune from gun violence in today’s United States, our children are particularly vulnerable. Shouldn’t that be cause enough for both a sense of outrage and urgency?

Shouldn’t that prod us to assess, honestly and aggressively, why this country has a such a peculiar affinity for an instrument that claims so many of our lives?

Yet, after the spate of recent California shootings there wasn’t even the usual litany of thoughts and prayers from most Republicans in Washington. This mad rush to do absolutely nothing in the face of one tragedy after another defies sanity.

So does our worshipful devotion to guns in this country.

It’s as if our house is on fire and our biggest concern is making sure our matches are safe. So, herewith, is another in an endless series of editorials hoping that something, someday, will move us to act.

We’ve written too many to count and enough that we could almost fill in the blanks with grim statistics and frustration.

And we’ll keep writing. To say nothing is to accept the way things and that is unacceptable.

If you’re not safe at home, in your bed, where are you safe?

A little girl was shot in her bed, early on Wednesday morning.

And still nothing changes.