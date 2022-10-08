Our view: Held to account

Jeremy Bertino, formerly of Belmont, N.C., has a hard road ahead of him.

He’s the Proud Boys leader who last week pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy, acknowledging his role in helping plan the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and is now cooperating with federal authorities.

Bertino also pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, stemming from a court-authorized search of his residence in March 2022.

That puts him in the company of Charles Joseph Donohoe, the Kernersville resident and Proud Boys leader who earlier this year pleaded guilty to two charges — one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. He’s also cooperating with federal authorities.

Which means they’ll be testifying against people with whom they were in league not too long ago — in particular, the five other Proud Boys members, including then-national chairman Enrique Tarrio, who were indicted on seditious conspiracy and other charges, but have pleaded not guilty and are now awaiting trial.

It’s one way, perhaps, in which Bertino and Donohoe can begin to make amends for their crimes.

It’s somewhat ironic, perhaps, that Bertino is being held to account despite the fact that he didn’t actually participate in the attack on the Capitol; at the time, he was still recovering from wounds inflicted during one of the many rows “fight club” Proud Boys instigate.

But he was well enough to participate, at Tarrio’s invitation, in the planning of the assault, with the clear goal of stopping the certification of the Electoral College vote. The “Ministry of Self Defense” chapter, as they called themselves, agreed to do whatever it would take to halt the proceedings, including using force against police officers.

So anyone who still claims the day’s actions were spontaneous can surrender that weighty talking point and toss it on the scrap heap of multiple Trump-related lies.

On Jan. 6, Bertino monitored activities via mainstream and social media, encouraging and assisting the attack. “DO NOT GO HOME,” he encouraged participants at one point, “WE ARE ON THE CUSP OF SAVING THE CONSTITUTION.”

These and other statements make it clear that Bertino and many of his fellow Proud Boys thought they were the good guys.

They thought they were going to save the country by preventing that evil Joe Biden from taking the office that rightfully belonged to their hero, Donald Trump.

They thought they would achieve a noble end through the use of aggressive force. That was indeed their version of “legitimate political discourse.”

How does one come to believe something so patently false? Why do so many cling to the Big Lie to this very day, despite the proliferation of confirming evidence — in the form of ballot audits and recounts — and the repeated failure to prove the claims of voter fraud in Trump-friendly courts? Is it some personal flaw? Is it a pathology? Is it simply a matter of ingesting the wrong media?

Of more concern than how it happens, perhaps, is that it does — and that it can have serious consequences.

Believing that they were fighting evil gave these militants permission to hurt a lot of people.

The trial of five members of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, also began last week. Their legal defense — that they were expecting Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and call them up as a militia — has been described as both “novel” and “grasping.”

No doubt they, too, believed they were doing the Lord’s work — a belief that anyone should question when it demands violence.

More than 870 individuals from all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the attempted insurrection and more are likely. Despite attempts to downplay this event — Sen. Ron Johnson is still arguing that it wasn’t that bad — the participants themselves expected it to be significant — their “1776” moment, Bertino claimed.

It’s an event that continues to reverberate through our nation — and threatens to mar this month’s elections in myriad ways, as quite a few candidates still tout the Big Lie that too many still swallow.