Our view: Help for our front-line heroes

And if you think it doesn’t matter ...

Meka Douthit EL, a director of nursing at Cone Health and president-elect of the N.C. Nurses Association, told The News & Observer that nurses try hard to encourage and support one another. “But when it comes from an outside source, a note that you get or a recognition, it just means so much more. Because you’re like, ‘Hey, I’m seen. They see me. They see what I’m putting into this every day.’”

Some of the public disconnect is understandable. We’re all weary of the virus.

But the more we try to pretend that it is gone, when it isn’t, or that COVID isn’t real, when it is, we only prolong our frustration — and a public health threat.

And yet the denial persists.

The Journal’s Richard Craver reported Tuesday that 375 Novant Health employees face being fired for not getting vaccinated. Those 375 employees help to staff 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient facilities.