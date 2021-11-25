Our view: Help is on its way

It’s not exactly a Thanksgiving miracle — it’s more like, “It’s about time.” But we’re sure that many small-business owners and workers in nonprofits will be properly thankful that much-needed assistance to help get through the financial challenges of COVID is now much closer than it was before.

Three million dollars worth of assistance. Though that amount won’t all go to one place, of course. The maximum grant for any recipient is $25,000 and it will be spread to many of our city’s worthwhile organizations, judiciously, we expect.

The money is earmarked specifically for small businesses and nonprofits, with lower-income sections of the city first in line. It’s the first money to come from $51.7 million in grants from the American Rescue Plan. The Winston-Salem City Council authorized the spending last week, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported Monday.

It still won’t happen overnight — applications will be taken in late December or early January, with grants being distributed to qualifying groups starting in February.

So hang in there, friends. Help is on the way.