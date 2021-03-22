Our view: Here comes COVID relief

Despite the praise President Joe Biden has received for shepherding his $1.9 billion relief bill through Congress, and the hope it provides to Americans, its success will ultimately come down to how effectively the funds are used by the municipalities throughout the country to which they’ll be distributed.

We feel confident that our local officials, aware of the needs of our communities, will spend the funds competently and conscientiously.

Winston-Salem is scheduled to receive about $55.1 million in direct COVID-19 relief funds, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported Sunday. Smaller municipalities will also receive payments — about $7.2 million for Kernersville and $110,000 for Bethania, for example. Forsyth County overall will received close to $130 million, of which $74.1 million will go to the county itself.

Half of the money should arrive within a month or two, and the second half a year later.

In general terms, the money can be spent “for reducing the economic impact of COVID-19 on households, businesses and others, for offsetting lost government revenue, for investments in water, sewer and broadband, and giving workers pay premiums to employees,” the Journal reported — though local officials will learn more specifics from the U.S. Treasury Department in the days to come.