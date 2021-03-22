Our view: Here comes COVID relief

Despite the praise President Joe Biden has received for shepherding his $1.9 billion relief bill through Congress, and the hope it provides to Americans, its success will ultimately come down to how effectively the funds are used by the municipalities throughout the country to which they’ll be distributed.
We feel confident that our local officials, aware of the needs of our communities, will spend the funds competently and conscientiously.
Winston-Salem is scheduled to receive about $55.1 million in direct COVID-19 relief funds, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported Sunday. Smaller municipalities will also receive payments — about $7.2 million for Kernersville and $110,000 for Bethania, for example. Forsyth County overall will received close to $130 million, of which $74.1 million will go to the county itself.
Half of the money should arrive within a month or two, and the second half a year later.
In general terms, the money can be spent “for reducing the economic impact of COVID-19 on households, businesses and others, for offsetting lost government revenue, for investments in water, sewer and broadband, and giving workers pay premiums to employees,” the Journal reported — though local officials will learn more specifics from the U.S. Treasury Department in the days to come.
The needs are indeed great — COVID has had a profound impact on commerce in our state, especially hitting the restaurant industry hard. This in turn has led to a reduction in tax revenue — which is one reason we’ve seen litter pile up in public places.
The relief funds will help us fill in the gaps and weather the storm.
The funds, of course, are intended to be a temporary boost. Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts told Forsyth County commissioners last week that they should see the payments this way, and not count on the money to pay for things that can’t be sustained in the future. That’s reasonable.
“After this money is long gone, the county commissioners are still going to be setting the tax rate and aren’t going to have these kinds of revenue,” Watts said. “The concern would be to make sure that we make good decisions so that what the long-term future looks like is made better by what we do now.”
City officials have the same understanding, with funds providing for one-time needs, “not making investments that will have an ongoing impact on the city’s operating budget,” as Ben Rowe, assistant city manager in Winston-Salem, told the Journal.
Still, as Watts said, the funds provide “an opportunity to do something transformative in this community and long-lasting.”
Council members and commissioners who spoke with the Journal focused on various aspects of our economy that could use support: bars, restaurants, arts organizations, front-line workers — all worthy recipients.
Food banks should definitely be near the top of the list.
But we dislike the suggestion that the money be used to off-set government debt. Let’s get through the pandemic first, concentrating on saving lives and keeping families afloat — then pay off the debt.
In fact, the relief money is restricted from being used to offset tax cuts — a wise limitation, considering how some count on such cuts to solve all problems.
We suggest another important category: messaging. Even as more of our state’s population is receiving one of the three COVID vaccines currently being made available, a considerable number of Republicans have expressed their reluctance to be vaccinated — 41% nationwide, according to a recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll — a reluctance that puts us all at risk. Local authorities might find better ways to convince them than national figures have.
Incidentally, Krispy Kreme will now give a free Original Glazed donut to anyone with proof of vaccination. Just sayin’.
North Carolina has overall done an incredible job at fighting the virus — better than many other states. But we’ve got to do more and the assistance, which will pay salaries and rents and offset lost revenues, will help, as long as it’s managed properly.