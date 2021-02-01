Our view: Here comes the courthouse

Can’t go out to eat. Can’t go for a hike. Can’t travel. May as well build a new courthouse.
We’re sure that’s not the decision-making chain that led to the scheduled closing of downtown streets Monday, signifying the beginning of the Forsyth County Courthouse construction project, but with other activities curtailed because of both COVID restrictions and winter briskness, the timing seems auspicious.
The actual construction won’t begin until we’re a little closer to spring.
But it was encouraging to learn that the city scheduled the closing off the streets near the construction site on Monday in preparation for two years of detoured traffic, dust and broken concrete.
The project requires the closure of Patterson Avenue between First and Third streets for the entire period, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported last week. Also, Chestnut Street will be closed south of Second Street for about one year. And at some point, so far unscheduled, the intersection of Chestnut and Second streets will be closed for about 60 days. When it’s all over, we’ll have a modern, state-of-the-art courthouse from which we hope justice will be administered fairly and swiftly.
This is a project that was a long time coming — more than 15 years, all told — and the progress will doubtless bring a little warmth to the hearts of many lawyers, judges, law clerks and Forsyth County commissioners, even if closing the streets hinders traffic flow a little.
The current courthouse on North Liberty and North Main streets, a 163,000-square-foot edifice built in 1975, is problematic and has been for ages. It’s even more worn now than it was in 2016, when we first noted that it was showing its age. It remains crowded, cramped and ill-lit. Over the years, legal officials have complained about black mold, asbestos in floor tiling and insufficient electrical cabling for computers and other technology. The building has no WiFi, for visitors or employees.
The dated décor leaves the building seeming squalid and dim.
Its entrance is also insufficient for security screening when many people are coming and going.
Like it or not, the facility we use to mete out justice says something about who we are as a people and about the authority wielded by those who are in charge. A courthouse doesn’t have to be majestic, but it should carry a certain weight, an air of sobriety and competence.
The new courthouse will be located closer to the eastern edge of downtown, between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue, beside the Forsyth County Government Center. A new parking deck will be built separately.
After studying the situation diligently for several years, the commissioners approved the contract in December, for a set price of $83.7 million. With the addition of architect fees and other expenses, as well as the parking deck, the overall cost is expected to be closer to $115.6 million.
“We have come a long way on this project, and while $115 million is a lot of money, it is a whole lot better than it could have been," Commissioner Don Martin said in December.
The project had been estimated at $120 million.
A two-year downtown construction project is a little reminiscent of the closing of Business 40, which led to the safer, more spacious Salem Parkway. Most will consider that project to have been a success.
Another victory for the county commissioners was the renovation of the Central Library, which opened in 2017. Many skeptics who felt we needed a new library were duly impressed when the project was completed. It’s a vibrant city landmark.
We hope the courthouse will follow in this vein, producing another local touchstone to represent our pride and progress.