Our view: Here comes the courthouse

The current courthouse on North Liberty and North Main streets, a 163,000-square-foot edifice built in 1975, is problematic and has been for ages. It’s even more worn now than it was in 2016, when we first noted that it was showing its age. It remains crowded, cramped and ill-lit. Over the years, legal officials have complained about black mold, asbestos in floor tiling and insufficient electrical cabling for computers and other technology. The building has no WiFi, for visitors or employees.

The dated décor leaves the building seeming squalid and dim.

Its entrance is also insufficient for security screening when many people are coming and going.

Like it or not, the facility we use to mete out justice says something about who we are as a people and about the authority wielded by those who are in charge. A courthouse doesn’t have to be majestic, but it should carry a certain weight, an air of sobriety and competence.

The new courthouse will be located closer to the eastern edge of downtown, between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue, beside the Forsyth County Government Center. A new parking deck will be built separately.