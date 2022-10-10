Our view: History leads to future advantage

The last few years have been rough, no doubt. So this is a good time to be reminded that the wheel turns; things change; prosperity follows pain.

Anyone who needs a little encouragement about the way things are going should take a look at the construction site downtown for Kaleideum, our future children’s science museum; it’s churning right along.

It’s also encouraging to learn that a portion of downtown Winston-Salem, representing the city’s “historic commercial and institutional core,” according to the application, is close to being placed on the National Register of Historic Places, as the Journal’s Wesley Young reported last week. It’s a designation that would be a feather in our cap and add a skip to our step.

It could also be commercially advantageous, allowing downtown property owners access to historic tax credits that could be used for increased development as well as creating a further draw for tourism.

And the designation — which would apply to an area that covers 53 acres and includes 72 buildings of historical significance — “does not come with any regulation,” Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, told the Journal. It wouldn’t interfere with property owners’ rights. It’s all good.

The Winston-Salem City Council approved the application for the designation last week, which an advisory committee in Raleigh will review in a couple of days. And how could they say no? Have you been downtown? It’s a vibrant destination, with prominent structures that include the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, the former Reynolds Building that’s widely considered to be the model for New York’s Empire State Building. It includes the stately Nissen Building, built in 1926 and once the tallest building in the state. It includes buildings with features representing many architectural movements, including art deco, Classical, Colonial Revival, Brutalist and Googie — the futuristic “space age” feel of the Firestone building, former home of Bib’s Downtown.

It also includes the unique Sawtooth building, whose form practically declares itself to be dedicated to artistic expression.

That’s only a fraction of the buildings and styles listed in the application; a link to a PDF telling the entirety can be found on the city of Winston-Salem website with a little digging.

More important, the designation recognizes our city’s place in American history — particularly exemplified by our role in the civil rights movement in the 1960s, as in February 1960, when Black residents staged a sit-in protest at the S.H. Kress & Co. lunch counter downtown, which led to local desegregation.

“After three months of nonviolent protest, Winston-Salem became the first city in the state to voluntarily desegregate its restaurants and lunch counters,” consultant Kayla Halberg told the City Council last week. That’s well worth federal recognition.

We forget sometimes just how special our downtown is, even as its development stretches into the Innovation Quarter and the area to the north now called Industry Hill. It’s a lively place, with restaurants, pubs, art galleries, shops, parks and other amenities that bring out people who are looking for a little fun and adventure in the evening and on weekends — all because our predecessors dreamed of creating something that would last.

We have the owners of the Chatham Building, which houses Aperture Cinema and Washington Perk, to thank for leading the effort. “We think it is a perfect historic district, and didn’t see anyone else stepping forward,” co-owner Charles Fulk told the Journal. Sometimes, that’s all it takes to get the ball moving — someone has to step forward.

It’s a process we hope to see repeated as our community continues to emerge from a significant downturn into renewed creation.