Our view: Hold your horses, Tanglewood

The center wouldn’t necessary be welcomed by the equestrian community, either, especially if it necessitated the loss of other park features. Some told the Journal that they were surprised by the chosen location and the scope of the project. Considering traffic and other factors — including the effect on the horses boarded in the Tanglewood stables — this may not be the best location for major events.

The recommendation for the center was first revealed in November — but many of us were distracted by other things at the time.

Several local residents sent emails and showed up at the meeting last week to let the commissioners and other county officials know their concerns after the Journal’s Wesley Young reported the plans for the center. As a result, the county has placed a pause on the project to allow the public more opportunities for input.

“Clearly, we needed to do more outreach around this,” County Manager Dudley Watts said during Thursday’s briefing session.

We appreciate our officials’ responsiveness. They’re good about that.