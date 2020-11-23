Our view: Home for the holidays

“Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 and the flu,” the CDC advisory added.

The coronavirus is resurging throughout the country, including North Carolina, where deaths eclipsed the 5,000 mark over the weekend and total cases passed 337,000.

More than 250,000 Americans have died from COVID since cases began to surge, as predicted, once temperatures began to cool and more activities moved inside.

As for the old Bing Crosby tune, it was neither written nor released in the best of times in 1943, during World War II.

But it was a hit with American civilians and soldiers alike and earned Crosby his fifth gold record.

A G.I. magazine praised Crosby, whose song was especially popular at USO shows, for having done “more for military morale than anyone else of that era.”

However, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” wasn't as fondly received in Great Britain, where the song was banned by the BBC for fear that it would hurt troop morale.

Not everyone was singing from the same songbook then — and, sadly enough, nor are they now.