Our view: Honoring our veterans

“This flag have been through everything that you can imagine,” Alex Nelson, a retired Army command master sergeant, told participants about our national symbol. “But it is still here.”

Indeed, it is.

Observances continue today. As in years past, a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville with color guards, music, the laying of the wreath and other commemorative activities. For more information, go to www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

There will also be a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the God’s Acre band meadow near the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem Academy and College. For more information, go to www.salemband.org.

Some private businesses will honor the veterans in special ways. Many city, county, state and federal offices, as well as local schools, will be closed in their honor.

Despite the courage exhibited by our nation’s warriors — the greatest military force in history — too many of them have returned to the U.S. to find themselves beleaguered by unique difficulties.