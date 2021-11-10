Our view: Honoring our veterans

Today is the day we pause to honor the military veterans who walk among us, men and women who sacrificed their safety and security to make sure we could all walk freely during the day and sleep soundly at night. Whether they fought decades ago in World War II or more recently in Syria or Afghanistan, they deserve our respect and appreciation for their service.
It’s not a day for fireworks or cookouts, but for sober reflection and appreciation. Military service calls dedicated men and women from all walks of life in America — and some from other countries — who serve regardless of race, religion, gender or economic circumstances. They teach us that those superficial characteristics don’t matter when we’re united for a worthy cause.
Many activities were held over the weekend to honor our veterans, including the Winston-Salem Veterans Day Parade on Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem, which was canceled in 2020 because of COVID. Some 2,100 members of JROTC units, marching bands and other organizations participated, as well as veterans. There were scout troops, color guards, classic cars — a real showing of Americana.
And, a bit more soberly, Girl Scouts carried a POW/MIA flag and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard marched, distinct reminders of the sacrifices made on our behalf.
City streets were blocked off and about 2,000 spectators endured temperatures in the low 40s and 14-mph northwest winds to say “thank you.”
“This flag have been through everything that you can imagine,” Alex Nelson, a retired Army command master sergeant, told participants about our national symbol. “But it is still here.”
Indeed, it is.
Observances continue today. As in years past, a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville with color guards, music, the laying of the wreath and other commemorative activities. For more information, go to www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
There will also be a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the God’s Acre band meadow near the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem Academy and College. For more information, go to www.salemband.org.
Some private businesses will honor the veterans in special ways. Many city, county, state and federal offices, as well as local schools, will be closed in their honor.
Despite the courage exhibited by our nation’s warriors — the greatest military force in history — too many of them have returned to the U.S. to find themselves beleaguered by unique difficulties.
Though they give their all, America has not always given enough in return. Veterans returning from war often bear the scars, physical, emotional and mental, of witnessing the worst depravity of mankind. Adjusting to civilian life can be difficult. Though the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VFW and volunteer groups offer resources, too many of our veterans have wound up unemployed, on the streets or victims of the opioid crisis that continues to ravage our communities.
Veterans also face higher levels of suicide — 1.5 times higher than that of the general population, according to information from Veterans Affairs. The causes vary, but include depression and other mental-health challenges.
We’re all more aware of these difficulties today and multiple organizations are working to reduce the numbers. One effort has been the creation of a Veterans Crisis Line — 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) or text 838255.
There’s no shame in a warrior calling for reinforcements.
The least we can do today, each of us, is pause for that moment of reflection on the freedoms we take for granted, that in many cases were earned on the battlefield. More so, we can seek out the veterans we know to say, “Thank you for your service. I’m grateful.”
But let’s not forget them the rest of the year. Organizations like the Honor Flight Network, Operation Gratitude and the Wounded Warrior Project work hard for our veterans year-round. They’re worthy of our support. Let’s let our heroes know that we care.