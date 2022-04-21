Our view: Humanity needs a lifestyle change

Take a moment on this Earth Day 2022 and consider this question:

Even if you’re not particularly fond of hugging trees, are you in favor of breathing?

Well, it, too, is one of the reasons the health of the planet affects the health of its inhabitants.

And even as the planet faces rising seas and more extreme weather, everyday threats to our well-being are lurking right under our noses.

According to the American Lung Association’s latest “State of the Air” report card, more than 40% of the U.S. population — 137 million people — live in areas with unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution.

Based on data from the Environmental Protection Agency, the report concludes that 2.1 million more people are living in counties with unsafe air as compared to the previous report card — and 8.9 million more are affected by daily spikes in potentially deadly particle pollution.

“‘State of the Air 2022’ shows that an unacceptable number of Americans are still living in areas with poor air quality that could impact their health,” Harold Wimmer, national president and CEO of the American Lung Association, said in a statement.

The good news is that both Guilford and Forsyth counties earned passing grades in 2018-20, as they did on the previous report card.

Which is to say we’re not among the more than 20.3 million people who live in counties where annual particle pollution exceeded national air-quality standards. Forsyth and Guilford each received a B for ozone pollution and an A for particulate pollution and both have seen steady progress over recent years. (The last time Forsyth County received a failing mark in ozone pollution was in 2012-14 and in particle pollution in 2003-05).

This matters because of its potential impact on vulnerable populations.

Fine particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes. It also can cause lung cancer.

Exposure to high ozone levels, which are a likely side effect of a warming climate, can result in asthma attacks, coughing and shortness of breath. It also may lead to shorter life spans.

The report notes that communities of color tend to be disproportionately affected (61% likelier than white Americans) because they tend to live in areas with the unhealthiest air.

As for the broader question, the challenge of climate change isn’t going away, even if our attention span wavers.

The more cosmic threat to humanity still looms:

In 2021, natural disasters cost this nation approximately $148 billion, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. The agency notes that weather and climate disasters, including flooding, wildfires and tropical cyclones, also claimed 724 lives. The U.S. has seen 323 weather and climate disasters since 1980, costing more than $2.195 trillion.

Each of the last four decades has been warmer than any decade that preceded it.

And the warmest seven years on record in ocean temperatures ... have been the last seven years.

The 3,000-page U.N. Climate Report, released April 4, paints a grim picture of the future. “It is a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track toward an unlivable world,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Unless something changes.

It wouldn’t be easy, scientists say, but it’s possible. The improved air quality in the Triad is one example.

Even the news that raises concerns (again) about Triad water quality has a hopeful new twist.

As the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported Thursday, three times since May the toxic chemical 1,4-dioxane has been released from Greensboro’s T.Z. Osborne Water Reclamation Facility in amounts that threaten the quality of drinking water in downstream communities.

The bad news is that it happened at all. The good news is that, under the terms of an amended settlement in November with the Southern Environmental Law Center, it was possible to trace the source of the pollutant, a local industry. The settlement also required greater transparency and the monitoring of 1,4-dioxane levels, both in Greensboro and in other affected communities (in this case, Pittsboro).

Even the somber U.N. report cites hopeful progress, including the shift from fossil fuels to alternative energy.

What the world needs is a radical change.

Imagine that humanity has “gone to the doctor in a very unhealthy condition,” one of the reports co-authors, professor Pete Smith of the University of Aberdeen, told the Associated Press.

And the doctor advises the patient to change ... or else.

“It’s not like a diet,” Smith said. “It is a fundamental lifestyle change.”

If you don’t make it, Smith added, “you’re in trouble.”

And if we do, we’ll all be able to breathe easier.