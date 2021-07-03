Our view: I am a patriot

On this, our national holiday, is there any way, as divided as we are, with as many disagreements over what should be matters of simple fact, with so much anger and frustration in the air — is there any way we can unite in celebration of our nation’s existence?

Taking “Creator” metaphorically — as, certainly, some of the founders did — increases the possibility that all of us can have an appreciation for the rest: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These are unalienable rights. They represent the American birthright, extended to all, not by purchase, not by social standing or class, but by the mere fact that we were born here or, through the process of naturalization, adopted by those who were born here. There are no second-class citizens in the United States. Each of us is no better and no worse than any other. We are all citizens and eligible to share in the bounty of our land and in the rich history of a free people who set their own course, uniting, not because of their race or religion, but because of their belief in those unalienable rights.