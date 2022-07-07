Our view: In defense of dandelions

The recent approval by the Winston-Salem City Council of a public art project — what is to be a 40-foot-tall sculpture of a dandelion — has elicited a great deal of commentary from local residents, much of it negative.

Oh, if only this were the biggest issue we had to confront today.

But while many of the concerns expressed are valid, the skeptical view is perhaps not the view that should ultimately carry the day. There are reasons to support the project.

Hear us out.

Many have bristled against the $1 million price tag for the sculpture — which is a large sum, even given that it’s a slight fraction of the city’s budget of $627.6 million for fiscal 2022/23. With our current economic challenges and with city property taxes going up by 3.85% this year, as the Journal’s Wesley Young reported last month, it can seem on first blush like a wasteful extravagance.

It may provide some relief, though, to know that the money was already earmarked and dedicated long before the current economic downturn — funds for public art, including this project, are just one provision of the 2018 bond referendum which voters approved strongly, as WFDD’s Keri Brown reported earlier this week.

It’s like when you paid your annual Amazon Prime subscription in January and now you get to start watching a new series.

Even should City Council members and citizens feel a sense of regret, city funds are not easily transferrable; council members can’t simply raid one stash established for one purpose to feed another.

And there are always alternate uses for our tax money, if one wants to play that game. No matter where the money goes, some will argue that it should have gone elsewhere.

But a city our size has more than one priority and more than one responsibility. Conscientious leaders try to address all the needs.

Some will still think there are higher priorities than roadside flower sculptures — like helping the homeless and raising the salaries of public servants like police officers and firefighters. They can take comfort in knowing that this year’s city budget already increases resources for those necessities.

We submit that “the City of Arts and Innovation” needs art as well. As many local artists and art lovers will attest, art is not an extravagance, but a necessity — and public art is an investment, not in aluminum and concrete, but in our people and our community. It’s a draw for tourism and relocation — a simple but strong statement that ours is not a generic, featureless city, but a city of character with its own welcoming personality, its own compassionate heart.

Because life, when it’s difficult — especially when it’s difficult — has to consist of more than putting nose to the grindstone for eight hours, choking down a bowl of gruel and collapsing in bed. As author Emily St. John Mandel puts it in her post-apocalyptic novel “Station Eleven,” “Survival is insufficient.”

We need inspiration. We need soul sustenance.

The beauty of public art is that it can be surprising and uplifting; it can remove us from the mundane and open doors of imagination and wonder; it can provide a much-needed laugh. When done right, it can generate a sense of civic pride.

Tastes and opinions vary, of course. Some mirthless souls probably don’t smile when they see the otter on the water tank down Peters Creek Parkway. Some probably don’t like Elton John.

But many, we believe, will appreciate the dandelion sculpture once it becomes real.

As described in the Journal’s July 2 news story, and presented in early renderings, the project appears whimsical and cheerful. The giant aluminum and stainless steel dandelion, topped by a 16-foot sphere, will sit beside Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem, with some seeds spread along the ground. The primary sculpture will be accompanied by similar 12-foot-tall, bright yellow sculptures on the Church Street bridge. Miniature versions of these pieces will be distributed throughout the wards.

And they will be easy to maintain and clean, the designers assure us.

Incidentally, we’re pleased that the city’s Public Art Commission chose Elephant in the Room, a local design firm, to bring the sculpture to life. This ensures that city funds will be invested locally rather than spread to the four corners.

As for the humble dandelion itself — a word derived from the French “lion’s tooth” — there are worse symbols. The ubiquitous dandelion is impossible to eradicate. Dandelions are edible, and more nutritious than most vegetables. According to flowerglossary.com, “When you give someone a single dandelion or a bouquet, you’re giving a message of hope, telling the recipient to not give up and to persevere to sunnier times ahead.”

Isn’t that a message we all need to hear?

All we are saying is give the dandelion a chance.