Our view: In honor of the dead

The world has hit a sad new milestone in the scourge of COVID-19. According to data released Monday from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, more than 5 million people around the world have been killed by the virus.

Five million fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters. Grandparents. Beloved celebrities and respected household names as well as some who were homeless and forgotten. Public servants, religious leaders and COVID deniers. Five million lives, in less than two years.

More of those deaths — more than 745,800 — have occurred in the most prosperous nation in history than any other one place.

As of Friday in Forsyth County alone, 563 people have died of COVID-19. Statewide, 18,050 North Carolinians have died of the virus since the pandemic began in 2020.

The saddest part of this may be that hundreds of thousands of those lost, if not more, didn’t have to be. Along with the deadly virus came deadly conspiracy theories convincing even reasonable people, in some instances, that reports of the virus were unreal or exaggerated, a plot of some type. Some people were told that they weren’t in danger, that their “natural immunity” would keep them from succumbing.