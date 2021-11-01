Our view: In honor of the dead

The world has hit a sad new milestone in the scourge of COVID-19. According to data released Monday from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, more than 5 million people around the world have been killed by the virus.
Five million fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters. Grandparents. Beloved celebrities and respected household names as well as some who were homeless and forgotten. Public servants, religious leaders and COVID deniers. Five million lives, in less than two years.
More of those deaths — more than 745,800 — have occurred in the most prosperous nation in history than any other one place.
As of Friday in Forsyth County alone, 563 people have died of COVID-19. Statewide, 18,050 North Carolinians have died of the virus since the pandemic began in 2020.
The saddest part of this may be that hundreds of thousands of those lost, if not more, didn’t have to be. Along with the deadly virus came deadly conspiracy theories convincing even reasonable people, in some instances, that reports of the virus were unreal or exaggerated, a plot of some type. Some people were told that they weren’t in danger, that their “natural immunity” would keep them from succumbing.
From the U.K. comes the story told to LBC broadcaster Tom Swarbrick of a man who refused to be vaccinated and died within three hours of being hospitalized for the virus.
He was a “very very fit” man with no underlying health conditions, according to his ex-wife.
“I’m absolutely furious at them,” she said of the anti-vax community that influenced him. “I’m furious at him! He left my children with no father!”
Thousands of such examples have been publicized — people who denied the danger, only to learn for themselves, the hard way. Doctors and nurses have horrified us with stories of patients who begged to be vaccinated after it was too late for a vaccine to help.
Following that sadness has come a contingency of workers, public and private, who tell us that they don’t object to the vaccine, per se — but they object to vaccine mandates, which they see as a violation of their personal or religious liberty.
And yet they hadn’t been vaccinated when doing so was voluntary.
It’s shocking to learn that fewer than 40% of Winston-Salem city employees have been vaccinated — a percentage that includes police and firefighters.
They won’t be swayed by the offer of monetary reward or by the outrage and incredulity of community members.
We’ve heard from several readers who fear interacting with police officers who haven’t been vaccinated. It’s a legitimate concern.
In Winston-Salem, Sgt. Michael McDonald, a 25-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department, died last week of COVID-19-related pneumonia, the Journal’s John Hinton reported on Monday.
“He was an outstanding member of the Winston-Salem Police Department, and he will be greatly missed,” Mayor Allen Joines said.
McDonald was a member of an award-winning DWI task force. Our city was better for his presence and his dedication.
Our hearts go out to his family and his colleagues.
Though it’s a delicate topic — it really shouldn’t be — people will want to know whether he had been vaccinated.
“I don’t believe it is appropriate to comment on vaccinations as we are mourning the loss of this fine public servant,” Joines told the Journal.
We appreciate his sensitivity. It’s appropriate.
We know that breakthrough cases occur — even in the White House.
And we mean no disrespect.
But COVID is an enemy that doesn’t care what’s appropriate.
It doesn’t care about being delicate.
COVID is currently the leading cause of death in the line of duty for law enforcement officers in the United States — not accidents, not shootings. COVID has killed 498 officers since the start of 2020 compared to 102 gun deaths, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks police fatalities.
We hope we’re late in suggesting that members of the Winston-Salem Police Department can do nothing better to honor McDonald than to be vaccinated, if they haven’t been already.
Vaccination doesn’t provide a 100% guarantee of safety. No one ever said it did.
But it greatly reduces the chance of death.
In the face of so much societal turmoil, fully vaccinated police and fire departments would be a witness to the public of their ability to unite to serve and keep the peace.
In the face of mourning families, “Don’t tell me what to do” is a weak argument.
Get the vaccine. In honor of the dead.
In honor of the living.