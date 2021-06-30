Our view: Innovation Quarter, Phase II

There’s got to be an evil genius behind this. It just sounds too good to be true.
The people who brought us the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, Winston-Salem’s city-within-a-city, recently announced Phase II of their futuristic project. Set between U.S. 52 to its east and downtown to its west, the next stage envisions up to 10 buildings that will harbor new medical research facilities and mixed-use development — living and retail space — on a 28-acre site.
More specifically, the plan calls for 1 million square feet of new clinical, laboratory and office space, up to 450 residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space that will echo what was built in Phase I.
In addition, a new linear park, Fogle Commons, will be used for musical and artistic performances as well as academic and corporate events. And the spacious plan also calls for 15 acres of green space and an extension of the Long Branch greenway trail, connecting it with the Third Street bridge that leads across U.S. 52 to east Winston-Salem.
“This new phase of development will create the same feel and aesthetic found in the Innovation Quarter today,” Graydon Pleasants, head of development for Innovation Quarter, said.
Which sounds very livable — and in keeping with the IQ’s “work, live, play” ethos. With design features that would likely appeal to the kind of young professionals and businesses we’d like to lure to the City of Arts and Innovation — more biotech, please — it sounds downright utopian.
It also would have an appeal, no doubt, to people who are coming out of the pandemic with the realization that big-city life isn’t all its cracked up to be. Innovation Quarter and Winston-Salem both present opportunities for more human-scale living.
And we appreciate that the project promises to reach across the U.S. 52 divide to projects like the Metropolitan Village, a major redevelopment retail and housing project recently approved on a 7-acre site between Third and Fifth streets. This has been a goal for progressive-minded people for some time, and one that will likely bear good fruit.
The plan right now is still in its early stages: no project cost, completion date or developer has been announced.
And there is a catch: The historic rehabilitation tax credits that lured investors and helped make Phase I affordable won’t be available this time.
“Unfortunately, we are all out of old buildings that we could reuse because we really like that work. Those days are over, sadly,” Pleasants said.
But we feel optimistic. There’s too much opportunity and reward here to be ignored.
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County both invested in Phase I — at least $56 million, along with at least $5.85 million, respectively — and, according to Mayor Allen Joines, profited from the investment.
“The city’s involvement in the first phase has produced a very solid return on investment for us, and we will continue to partner with the IQ and Wake Forest Medical Center to carry out this very exciting planned phase,” Joines said.
Some will have reservations about the planned 450-unit, multi-family residential complex, which would represent the largest apartment development in downtown’s history; it sounds monstrous. And if its design mimics the aesthetics of recent large apartment developments in Winston-Salem, it could wind up being a bland blight on an otherwise pleasing landscape. Perhaps the developers should consider investing in smaller complexes with more individualistic designs.
And we need to ask: Where’s the grocery store? With nearly 10,000 downtown residents living downtown, bringing one to the IQ would be a godsend.
But there’s still time to change the plan before it’s completed. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy the beauty and walkability of Phase I; we’re glad it’s here.