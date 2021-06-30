Our view: Innovation Quarter, Phase II

It also would have an appeal, no doubt, to people who are coming out of the pandemic with the realization that big-city life isn’t all its cracked up to be. Innovation Quarter and Winston-Salem both present opportunities for more human-scale living.

And we appreciate that the project promises to reach across the U.S. 52 divide to projects like the Metropolitan Village, a major redevelopment retail and housing project recently approved on a 7-acre site between Third and Fifth streets. This has been a goal for progressive-minded people for some time, and one that will likely bear good fruit.

The plan right now is still in its early stages: no project cost, completion date or developer has been announced.

And there is a catch: The historic rehabilitation tax credits that lured investors and helped make Phase I affordable won’t be available this time.

“Unfortunately, we are all out of old buildings that we could reuse because we really like that work. Those days are over, sadly,” Pleasants said.

But we feel optimistic. There’s too much opportunity and reward here to be ignored.