Our view: Insurrection study is necessary

The U.S. House takes a very important vote on Wednesday on legislation to establish a bipartisan commission to study the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Despite inherent risks, it should pass.
As might be expected, Democrats strongly support the commission to study and define the insurrection — during which former President Trump’s supporters hoped to somehow change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election — while Republicans largely oppose it. On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced his opposition.
The commission could pass on a party line vote, but we hope more Republicans will see its necessity and take it seriously.
The bare facts are supported by abundant evidence: On the day of Jan. 6, Trump supporters met in Washington, D.C. and listened to speeches about the “stolen election,” including one by Trump. This was followed by a march to the Capitol, where Trump supporters broke windows, fought with police, chased senators and representatives from chambers and destroyed property. In the process, over 100 Capitol police officers were injured. Following the attack, several officers have died. More than 400 participants have been arrested and are preparing to stand trial.
But questions remain. There may be others involved who should face charges. There are also questions to be answered about the lack of preparation on the part of Capitol Police, possible coordination between protesters and members of Congress and, most important, how to prevent a repeat of this action. A wide-ranging and thorough investigation is warranted.
We do have some reservations — there’s a risk that the commission could become politicized, with members of both parties pushing competing versions of reality, and wind up as a muddled mess.
But there’s a greater risk of people not being held accountable and of a false narrative being given air to fester and grow.
One of the most confounding aspects of the insurrection is the degree to which some congressional Republicans have tried to minimize the event. They include Rep. Andrew Clyde, who gave a speech in which he claimed “there was no insurrection” and compared the event to “a normal tourist visit.” Since then, Clyde has been shown in a widely circulated photograph in which he took part in barricading a door to avoid being overtaken by rioters.
McCarthy himself, who now says it’s “time to move on,” had to be evacuated from his office and reportedly phoned Trump, begging him to send help — which Trump did not, at that time, do.
Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, incredulously, has defined the insurrectionists as “peaceful patriots” who are now being “harassed” by Justice Department investigators.
Others have noted the absurdity of these responses, including fellow Republicans like Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, who called it “absolutely bogus” and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who said for people to say it didn’t happen is “just nuts.”
To some degree, it’s understandable that these Republicans would try to downplay the event. It’s hard to condemn violence committed in Trump’s name while still supporting Trump and his Big Lie.
But in another sense, the denial is mind-boggling. It’s as if they were insisting that the sky was green.
With or without the commission, much of the truth will be further revealed as the perpetrators — some of whom have already pleaded guilty — face the justice system. As more cases are adjudicated, House Republicans may sober up.
But the commission has the possibility of setting forth a credible narrative — and setting it in stone.
Our nation is currently riddled with political division based largely on an unwavering adherence to falsehoods. The only thing that can mend us is accepting the truth.
Opinions will always differ — but facts can’t be altered. We can’t allow the insurrection, which played out before our very eyes, to become another Lost Cause, generating another 150 years of wounded pride, aided and abetted by grievance-fueled lies. We must, as a nation, embrace the truth and act accordingly. We hope and pray this commission helps.