Our view: It’s not over

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration’s rule requiring larger businesses to ensure that workers receive the COVID vaccine or wear masks and get tested on a weekly basis — rules that many businesses are already enforcing on their own. Right or wrong, the Court’s ruling will lead to more COVID deaths.

“It’s hard to process what’s actually happening right now, which is, most people are going to get COVID,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said during testimony before the Senate earlier this week. That outcome would seem inevitable when faced with people who insist on their right to become infected and to infect others.

Imagine that indictment — that the United States failed to defeat an entirely preventable virus. We appreciate her candor — and she may be right — but we’ve not given up hope yet. It’s possible to avoid COVID.

And, if infected, it’s still possible to survive. The point of power is in this moment. It’s not too late, as President Biden urged on Thursday, to get vaccinated. It’s not too late to abandon the contrarian philosophy of trying anything except what’s been proven to be effective. (Are they really trying urine therapy? It seems so.)