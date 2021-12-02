Our view: It's not all terrible news

Three days into a new month, let’s take a moment to assess.

Our state and our country are facing many challenges, especially as COVID continues to rage and the Supreme Court considers issues with earth-shattering implications. Another devastating school shooting has taken place, this time in Michigan. And the temperate weather we’re experiencing this week, while pleasant, is another of thousands of signs that our abuse of the atmosphere will have profound and detrimental effects on our future if we don’t act to reverse it.

But we can’t dwell in the depths forever. As is usually the case, there’s also been some good news.

Economic indicators are positive as the unemployment rate continues to drop swiftly and the stock market continues to reach new heights. Job opportunities, in the Triad and elsewhere, abound. We all, for the moment, have the right to vote. And most of us can rise each day, put on the coffee and prepare to contribute to making the world a better place, knowing that allies stand ready to help.