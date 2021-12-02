Our view: It's not all terrible news

Three days into a new month, let’s take a moment to assess.
Our state and our country are facing many challenges, especially as COVID continues to rage and the Supreme Court considers issues with earth-shattering implications. Another devastating school shooting has taken place, this time in Michigan. And the temperate weather we’re experiencing this week, while pleasant, is another of thousands of signs that our abuse of the atmosphere will have profound and detrimental effects on our future if we don’t act to reverse it.
But we can’t dwell in the depths forever. As is usually the case, there’s also been some good news.
Economic indicators are positive as the unemployment rate continues to drop swiftly and the stock market continues to reach new heights. Job opportunities, in the Triad and elsewhere, abound. We all, for the moment, have the right to vote. And most of us can rise each day, put on the coffee and prepare to contribute to making the world a better place, knowing that allies stand ready to help.
Locally, we’re pleased with the news of “Project Thunderbird,” as Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, has labelled it, involving the Piedmont Triad International Airport and an unnamed airplane manufacturer, as the Journal’s Richard Craver reported Wednesday. The deal has the potential to create 1,750 well-paying new jobs. Though not many details have been released yet, the state legislature felt confident enough about it to approve in high majorities — the House voted 93-9 in favor; the Senate 43-1 — and appropriate $106.75 million in Job Development Investment Grant funds. Lambeth deserves credit for his part in moving it forward.
The project will be “a game changer for this area and PTI,” Lambeth told the Journal.
“The authority greatly appreciates the strong support it has received from the state legislature and the governor’s office, and others, to attract aerospace jobs to the state and region,” the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said in a statement Tuesday.
OK, fine, but tell us more.
There’s also a new major project being developed at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in northern Randolph County, where workers have been pushing heavy earth-moving equipment and pickup trucks in preparation for … could it be a massive Toyota battery plant for the company’s electric vehicles? That’s what at least two national publications have reported.
Whatever the company involved, it’s taking advantage of up to $320 million in performance-based incentives set aside in the state budget should a major manufacturer choose to spend more than $1 billion and hire more than 1,750 workers at the megasite, the (Greensboro) News & Record’s Richard Barron reported.
This development will be good for our neighbors to the east as well as some from here. With it will come jobs and ancillary business opportunities.
Also a bit to our east but well within driving distance, plans for Bandera Farms Park, the result of a 2020 acquisition of a 115-acre tract by the Piedmont Land Conservancy, are firming up, the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported earlier this week.
The focus of the project is on a 5-mile network of riding trails, but the trails will be open for hikers, too. Plans also call for a small picnic shelter, bathrooms and a 6,000-square-foot “playscape” featuring wood-based structures for children, the N&R reported.
The park will also provide a mile-long section of the planned Piedmont Greenway, a 19-mile path that will stretch from the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway near U.S. 220, through Triad Park in Kernersville, to the Salem Lake Trail in Winston-Salem.
The conservancy worked with a variety of conservation groups and government entities to acquire and develop plans for the land. Ownership will eventually be transferred to the city of Summerfield, with restrictions and easements to prevent it from being turned into … a megasite.
Once again we express our appreciation for all that the Piedmont Land Conservancy does.
We’re also grateful to Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, for her guidance during one of the worst times many of us have experienced. On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced her impending retirement.
“Mandy Cohen has shown extraordinary leadership during her tenure and she has worked every day during this pandemic to help keep North Carolinians healthy and safe,” Cooper said. We agree. Cohen has been steadfast and reliable and has doubtlessly saved many lives. We wish her the best with whatever she takes up next.