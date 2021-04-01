Our view: It's not over yet

A report released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as highly effective in preventing both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections.

Yet, in the end, we may spoil all of this hard-earned progress with irrational exuberance. Like Jones, we may be in for an unexpected fall.

Some states, including Texas and Mississippi, lifted their mask mandates earlier this month.

Infections are ticking upward again, up 10% nationally over the past week – and in North Carolina, according to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report. The positive test rate has climbed from 4.1% on March 24 to 6.2% on Sunday, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported on Wednesday. Hospitalizations have also risen.

“We’re going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, told the Journal. The reasons for the increase can be attributed to “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk,” he said.