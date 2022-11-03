Our view: Ivermectin still does not work

Ivermectin, it turns out, is very effective — for treating parasitic worms in farm animals.

It’s also been used to treat parasitic illnesses in people, including hookworm infections and river blindness (onchocerciasis).

But for treating COVID in humans — not so much.

This conclusion was recently confirmed by a clinical trial conducted at Duke University, the results of which were published in JAMA — the Journal of the American Medical Association — on Oct. 21.

A team of researchers at the Duke Clinical Research Institute analyzed data on 1,591 adults aged 30 or older who were treated for COVID-19 at 93 U.S. outpatient settings between June 23, 2021, and Feb. 4, 2022. About half the patients were randomly assigned to receive ivermectin while the other half received a placebo.

“Among outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19, treatment with ivermectin, compared with placebo, did not significantly improve time to recovery,” the study authors wrote. “A lack of treatment effect was also seen for secondary clinical outcomes including hospitalization, death or acute care visits. These findings do not support the use of ivermectin in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.”

These results duplicate those of other such clinical trials, like one the results of which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in May.

“Treatment with ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital due to progression of COVID-19 or of prolonged emergency department observation among outpatients with an early diagnosis of COVID-19,” researchers reported at that time.

“Unfortunately, the promotion of ivermectin, when other effective therapies were available, has likely resulted in the deaths of many Americans,” David Boulware, a University of Minnesota epidemiologist and co-author of the report, said.

It is indeed unfortunate. It’s unfortunate that many relied on anecdotal evidence boosted by political actors who sowed doubts about effective treatments rather than listening to professionals who understand how medicine and science work. It’s unfortunate that some saw fit to introduce paranoid politics to what was a public health emergency.

And it’s unfortunate that even as the threat has waned, some are doubling-down on their unconventional claims and trying to rewrite history to accommodate their flawed theories.

We mention this in light of the fact that even after the deaths of more than 1.066 million COVID victims in the U.S., the majority of whom were not vaccinated, so much misinformation still prevails.

Some were lucky enough to weather the storm without proper precautions.

But many were not. People ages 12 and older in the U.S. who aren’t vaccinated have a nine-times greater risk of dying than the vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The criticism of current Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board members who were cautious with children’s lives is unfair — and would certainly be even louder if school authorities had taken fewer precautions and the effects of the virus on young people had been more consequential.

Nobody denies that masking presented a hardship, or that distance learning strained student morale and resulted in academic setbacks.

But they survived. That was the primary goal and it was achieved.

Teachers, administrators, support staff, bus drivers and other adults who were susceptible to infection also survived, thanks to proper precautions.

Our COVID “snapshot” has improved greatly over the last year. Many of us have returned to our regular lives.

But in the last week, 11 more COVID deaths were reported in Forsyth County. Novant Health infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest expects another uptick later this year and another early next year, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported Thursday. It’s still a threat.

It’s not too late to receive a booster — or be vaccinated for the first time, for that matter. The caring staff at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health is very accommodating and competent and wants nothing more than to give you a jab — to keep you and your loved ones safe.