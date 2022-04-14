Our view: Jan. 6 continues to produce fallout

A week ago, Winston-Salem native and Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe pleaded guilty to two felony charges connected to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Journal’s Michael Hewlett reported: one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. As part of his plea deal, Donohoe has agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.

Good. We hope this once-proud veteran will be able to redeem himself.

We also hope he understands the mistakes — including swallowing former President Trump’s Big Lie about the election being stolen — that led him to his current position.

Donohoe joins more than 250 participants with a wide variety of backgrounds — including Dr. Simone Gold of Beverly Hills and Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman” — who have pleaded guilty to their participation in the illegal storming of the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. More than 800 people have been charged and more could still be charged for a variety of roles.

More than three dozen of those have been identified as members of Proud Boys.

Donohoe likely faces between five years, 10 months and seven years, three months in prison, as well as a fine of between $25,000 and $250,000. He also has to pay $2,000 in restitution for damage to the U.S. Capitol building.

Opinions will vary on how just the punishment is. But none should doubt that some punishment is deserved. Donohoe was a significant participant in what will be long remembered as an attack on American democracy — and the end of what was once a proud tradition: the peaceful transfer of power.

There’s a lot in Donohoe’s background to suggest that there is more to him than this. He was an Eagle Scout and served two tours in Iraq, from 2006 to 2010, as a U.S. Marines. A year ago, people who once knew him described him as a fine person, kind and generous.

But somewhere along the way, he took a wrong turn. In 2018, he joined the white supremacist fight club Proud Boys and quickly worked his way into its leadership, becoming president of the Piedmont chapter.

At one point, one of his lawyers argued in court that Donohoe did not know there was going to be an attack or that he was helping Proud Boys plan for one.

But the evidence says otherwise. Aside from throwing water bottles, using a stolen police riot shield to break a window and leading a push against law enforcement officers, prosecutors say Donohoe played a significant role in planning and coordinating the attack, including by creating an encrypted messaging channel for Proud Boys to use after their leader, Enrique Tarrio, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2021.

Some say they’re tired of talking about the insurrection. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently told a journalist that “The American people are fed up with this over-dramatization of a riot that happened here at the Capitol one time.”

We disagree. We’ve seen the video. We’ve mourned those who were injured and those who died in the attack’s wake.

And we’d prefer a little attention to ensure that it will be only one time.

“Everyone’s being prosecuted who should be prosecuted,” she added.

Again, we have our doubts. The House committee investigating the insurrection has not yet filed a final report. And the Department of Justice has not yet responded to the committee’s recommendation that former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino be held in contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with subpoenas — nor to the full House of Representatives’ referral for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to be charged with contempt of Congress after he ceased cooperating with the committee.

And on Sunday, referring to Donohoe’s guilty plea, the vice chair of the panel, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), said that the panel had enough evidence to refer Trump for criminal charges.

Many Democrats are now wondering why it’s taking so long for Attorney General Merrick Garland to act.

As we learn more about the events of the day and the events leading up to it, it seems likely that a few more shoes will drop before this whole thing is over.