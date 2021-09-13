Our view: Jan. 6 justice begins

But some did. Out of more than 600 being charged with federal crimes, the most serious cases have been brought against members of two far-right extremist groups — the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. They deserve the harshest punishment that the law allows.

And the evidence — much accumulated from Christopher Spencer’s Facebook livestream — suggests that the Spencers’ visit was a bit more than a “normal tourist visit,” as Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia might put it. Christopher Spencer encouraged people to kick open the doors of the U.S. House chamber and yelled obscenities as police approached the mob inside the Capitol, authorities said. He’s heard saying that the crowd “stormed the Capitol, bro ... pushed the cops out of the way, everything ... took it over.”

Considering that, and considering the other misdemeanors with which Virginia Spencer could have been charged, we have to credit the court’s mercy.

It’s embarrassing that any North Carolinian participated in this travesty, fooled by former Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election being stolen. But we believe in redemption. The Spencers may yet take a more benevolent path. We hope they do.