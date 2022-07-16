Our view: Jan. 6 keeps getting worse

After establishing in previous hearings that former President Trump had every reason to know that he lost the 2020 presidential election, the Jan. 6 committee tried on Tuesday to connect the dots to prove that he also purposely summoned what he knew would be a violent mob of extremist groups to prevent his ouster from the White House.

The effort may not have been entirely successful — the dots create more an impressionistic picture than a representational image. But the conclusions they did establish — with many blanks filled in or reinforced by then-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone — are still essential.

One is Trump’s inability to handle the truth of his electoral loss. Despite his claims to be “a very stable genius” and to be able to act in a “presidential” manner — or, as Rep. Liz Cheney put it in her opening statement, “President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child” — Trump was emotionally and temperamentally incapable of doing what so many of us have to do when life hands us lemons: suck it up and gracefully move on. Instead, he enlisted a mob of crazies — in terms of fly-by-night attorney Sydney Powell, discredited former Gen. Michael Flynn and loose cannon Rudy Giuliani — and in terms of the extremist groups he summoned to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with repeated inflammatory tweets and statements.

And summon them he did — the Proud Boys he previously told to “stand back and stand by,” the far-right militant Oath Keepers and others.

Beyond that, we learned that the militia groups that coalesced around Trump are still a danger to America.

The most dramatic testimony on Tuesday came from Jason Van Tatenhove, a former Oath Keepers spokesperson, and Stephen Ayres, a former Trump supporter who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I think we need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths,” Van Tatenhove said, “and what it was going to be was an armed revolution. I mean, people died that day. Law enforcement officers died that day. There was a gallows set up in front of the Capitol. This could have been the spark that started a new civil war and no one would have won there.”

Tatenhove described the group as becoming more radicalized over time — one reason he quit — and witnessing its founder, Stewart Rhodes, courting white nationalists and other racists.

Stephen Ayres, a cabinetmaker and family man, said he was one of many who were “riled up” by Trump and “were following what he said” ahead of the insurrection.

Doing so, he said, has cost him. He’s lost his job and his house and is currently under indictment for a number of federal crimes.

Tens of thousands responded to Trump’s call — “Be there, will be wild!” — including North Carolinians like Kernersville resident and local Proud Boys leader Charles Joseph Donohoe, who has pleaded guilty to two charges — one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers — and is now cooperating with federal authorities. Nearly two dozen North Carolinians have been charged in connection with the insurrection.

And Van Tatenhove is correct that the threat is not over — and may, indeed, be more dangerous now. In light of his testimony, it should concern us that ProPublica last year identified some elected officials, including N.C. Reps. Mike Clampitt and Keith Kidwell, as members of Oath Keepers.

It should also concern us that more members of extremist groups — and more adherents to Trump’s Big Lie of election fraud — are running for office now.

Incidentally, after his testimony, Ayers was seen approaching Capitol police officers in the audience, to whom he reportedly apologized for his role in the attack. This action exhibited more courage than that shown by any of the Trump sycophants in Congress who support him to this day. They should apologize to the American people for their role in promoting Trump’s Big Lie and for downplaying the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

As charges continue to be generated by the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump is said to be on the verge of announcing whether he’ll run for president again in 2024.

The American people — and the Department of Justice — must decide whether they will allow that degree of deceit, moral failure and chaos anywhere near the White House once again.