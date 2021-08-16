Our view: Just as terrible as expected

And that includes us.

We won’t pretend to be prophetic; we don’t know what could have been done differently in Afghanistan or what should be done now. Once we and our NATO allies invaded in 2001, there were never any good options — only slightly less horrible options. All we can do is follow the news and try to stay informed. Wait patiently. Those who pray can pray for peace and for mercy.

And we can stand by those who stood by us.

Translators, drivers, diplomats and others who helped U.S. forces during our time there are in line for special punishment from the Taliban. Some have already been executed in retaliation for helping us.

But many have been evacuated by U.S. forces and more need to be. For the sake of our nation’s reputation, in anticipation of the cooperation we’ll likely need in the future and for the sake of sheer decency, we’ve got to continue the evacuation of Afghans who assisted American forces.

We can also still support our military personnel. They did everything we asked of them and more. Even as they leave, they do so heroically.

But we should know by now, for certain and forever, that military might has its limitations.

Our departure from Afghanistan is a tragedy that will resonate with us for decades to come, with serious implications for our nation, for our allies and for world security. We can’t bluster our way through it. No number of “America first” chants will absolve our responsibility. We must reckon with it.