Our view: Ketanji Brown Jackson is the woman for the job

“What is a woman?” Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked last week during her confirmation hearing by Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

“Can you provide a definition of the word ‘woman’?” Blackburn asked.

“No, I can’t,” Jackson replied.

“You can’t?”

“I’m not a biologist.”

It wasn’t a high point in Jackson’s testimony — the question did seem to genuinely stump her.

Funny thing, though — Blackburn didn’t then take the opportunity to provide her own definition. And while many conservative pundits took delight in Jackson’s hesitancy, none of them have seemed up to the task, either. We have yet to find the conservative definition of a woman.

Which shouldn’t be surprising, especially among the Republican legislators who’ve spent the last few years answering questions about climate change with the addendum: “I’m not a scientist.”

It’s actually a multi-faceted question: What is a woman? In what sense? Is it really going to come down to crudely defining reproductive organs? Is that what makes a woman? Aren’t we all more than our physiology?

In all honesty, it seems a question for Loretta Lynn or Aretha Franklin, not a Supreme Court nominee.

The question was just one of several that caught Jackson by surprise, more appropriate for a QAnon forum than the Halls of Congress. Sen. Ted Cruz in particular blew as many racist dog whistles as he could wrap his lips around, from George Soros to critical race theory — a topic that’s more meaningful to the conservatives who are pulling Black biographies and books about civil rights from school libraries than to the general public. To the former, if it’s Black, it’s critical race theory, and if it’s critical race theory — an academic framework to spur conversation — it’s bad. It’s a smear that shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s familiar with Willie Horton or the “great replacement” theory that has moved from the ranks of white supremacists to prime time on Fox News.

Sen. Josh Hawley’s claims that Jackson is soft on child pornographers was another dog-whistle to his QAnon fans, who see child-sex rings in pizza parlor basements. The conservative National Review called Hawley’s claims “meritless to the point of demagoguery.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham didn’t actually have much to ask of Jackson. He was busy frothing forth about the Kavanaugh hearings four years ago.

But these lines of questioning had less to do with Jackson herself than with “people mugging for short-term camera opportunities,” as Republican Sen. Ben Sasse put it — and with the partisan desire to undermine Jackson’s reputation in case she, as expected, reaches the ranks of the highest court in the land.

Blackburn herself seemed to soften her stance at the end of her questioning period, explaining to Jackson in a somewhat conciliatory fashion that she had to ask certain questions, not really because she wanted to, but because her constituents wanted her to.

So if we can’t trust the judgment of Republican firebrands, who can we trust?

Maybe the 83 former state attorneys general, including six dozen Republicans, who endorsed Jackson in a letter to the judicial committee, citing her “extensive” experience and her “deep understanding of law and its impact.”

Maybe solid conservatives like former Reagan appointee (and Duke Law School dean) Judge David Levi, retired Bush appointee Judge Thomas R. Griffith and William Burck, a lawyer who has represented former Trump White House officials; he’s said that “no serious person can question her qualifications to the court and to my mind her judicial philosophy is well within the mainstream.”

Maybe the National Fraternal Order of Police, which has endorsed Jackson.

Maybe the Senate itself, including various Republicans, which has confirmed her three times, to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the district court and the appellate court.

Maybe we should trust Jackson’s own qualifications: She has two degrees from Harvard; served as clerk on the U.S. Supreme Court to Justice Stephen Breyer; has worked as a public defender — a credential the court currently sorely lacks; and has served nine years as a federal judge, both at the trial and appellate levels, during which time no one suggested that she should be impeached. She has more judicial experience than 43 of the last 58 justices assigned to the bench, including current Chief Justice John Roberts.

Our own Sen. Thom Tillis, a member of the Judiciary Committee, seemed rather restrained and sober in his questioning during the confirmation hearings. Sen. Richard Burr has given no indication of how he’ll vote.

We ask them to put partisanship aside and vote for what will be best for the American people, which would seem to be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.