Our view: Law enforcement officers deserve our support

In an incident that seems, as we write, about as straightforward as they come, a King police officer was injured after he and a colleague made a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

As several people ran from the stopped vehicle, one of them fired upon one of the two approaching officers, grazing him in the head, the Journal’s Jon Jimison reported Tuesday. Both officers responded with gunfire, killing the suspect.

The injured officer underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, King Police Chief Jordan Boyette told the Journal.

All of the car’s remaining occupants were detained by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting.

We’re grateful that the officer will recover. And we’re appreciative that our police officers so often confront situations that are fraught with the unexpected and taut with danger. They do so to keep the rest of us safe.

It’s an important reminder at a time like this, when the public is aware that some officers commit atrocious acts against the public they should be protecting, as happened to Eric Garner in 2014; Philando Castile in 2016; Breonna Taylor in 2020; and George Floyd, also in 2020, victims of, at best, police misjudgment — at worse, acts of malice and prejudice.

But these incidents stand out, we hope, because of their rarity. More often, police act appropriately — and with courage, risking life and limb, running toward danger while others run away.

“What these men and women see or experience at times can take a mental toll on them,” Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons said in a statement. “Tonight, our officers will once again put on the uniform and head out to do what they are trained to do, serve and protect. Why, because they believe in what they do and have a love for the people they serve. Thank you again and please pray with me for the officer’s full recovery, a protecting hand over my fellow law enforcement officers, and all the emergency services workers who serve daily.”

We do.

In the meantime, the eyes of the world are still largely focused on Uvalde, Texas, as the victims of the deadly shooting that occurred there May 24 are being laid to rest.

Questions swirl around the police response to the shooter who entered Robb Elementary School wreaking havoc, killing 19 fourth graders and two adults, including a teacher. According to news reports, several police officers engaged the shooter shortly after he entered the school, but were outgunned and had to withdraw. Several helped students and teachers escape through windows, but other officers from other agencies — as well as anxious parents — were prevented from entering by the school district’s police chief, Peter Arredondo, who believed there was a hostage situation. Officers and parents waited outside the school for a frustrating hour before a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team finally killed the shooter.

“It was the wrong decision,” Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said later. It’s a frustrating, angering situation for observers who certainly wish the outcome had been different.

The fumbled police response has received criticism from many quarters. It shatters the “good guy with a gun” cliché — a good guy who is outgunned and outmaneuvered by a bad guy will likely lose.

There’s still much to learn. And we have no doubt that the repercussions of the decisions made that day will have a lasting effect on the officers who participated. Reprimands and disciplines will likely follow.

Just keep in mind that it’s a tough job — among the toughest.

None of that affects the courage and professionalism we witness every day as our local officers face society’s worst to keep us safe. They deserve our support.