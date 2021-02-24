Our view: Leave law enforcement to localities

But he added that the city council and staff would take a strong stand against Raleigh dictating what local governments spend on a matter like public safety.

"They never have to worry about that happening in Forsyth County," Forsyth County Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt told the Journal. "I think that is the last thing we need to do to defund the police and sheriff's office."

That seems to be the local government consensus.

But if a locality did decide it should reallocate police funds to other purposes, that’s a decision it should be free to make without Raleigh's interference.

As we’ve written before, "defund the police" is a lousy slogan. But while some who use it mean it literally, most of its proponents just want to reallocate money currently spent on law enforcement to social services agencies that are better equipped to deal with, for example, homeless and mentally ill people. This would free overworked police to concentrate on police work.

By now we’ve all read stories about families who called 911 in response to mental-health crises, only to see those crises end in tragedy.

They include Michael Gregory of Ansonia, Conn., who was shot by police while suffering from a bipolar disorder incident in January 2020.