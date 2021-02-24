Our view: Leave law enforcement to localities

The North Carolina General Assembly is currently in session — which means it’s ready to extend its heavy hand to control decisions that are best left to local authorities.
A Senate bill filed last week would penalize cities and counties that reduce their law enforcement budgets by a degree it dislikes — by then withholding transportation and sales tax revenues by a like amount.
A city or county would not be able to freely cut its law enforcement budget by an amount more than 1% of the money it spends on other things if this bill — co-sponsored by Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth — passes.
One of the bill’s primary sponsors, Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said last week that his goal was to make it more difficult for local governments to heed activist calls to "defund the police" and spend the money on social programs, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.
So it's a political decision — not one made on the basis of better public safety.
Our communities don't need Edwards’ paternal protection. The “defund the police” movement has gained little traction in our state — certainly not in Winston-Salem or Forsyth County.
"With normal pay raises and the cost of pensions, it would be highly unlikely that we would cut it (police spending) that much," Winston-Salem City manager Lee Garrity told the Journal’s Wesley Young last week.
But he added that the city council and staff would take a strong stand against Raleigh dictating what local governments spend on a matter like public safety.
"They never have to worry about that happening in Forsyth County," Forsyth County Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt told the Journal. "I think that is the last thing we need to do to defund the police and sheriff's office."
That seems to be the local government consensus.
But if a locality did decide it should reallocate police funds to other purposes, that’s a decision it should be free to make without Raleigh's interference.
As we’ve written before, "defund the police" is a lousy slogan. But while some who use it mean it literally, most of its proponents just want to reallocate money currently spent on law enforcement to social services agencies that are better equipped to deal with, for example, homeless and mentally ill people. This would free overworked police to concentrate on police work.
By now we’ve all read stories about families who called 911 in response to mental-health crises, only to see those crises end in tragedy.
They include Michael Gregory of Ansonia, Conn., who was shot by police while suffering from a bipolar disorder incident in January 2020.
Nicolas Chavez of Houston, Texas, had a mental breakdown that resulted in police shooting him 21 times in April.
Thirteen-year-old Linden Cameron of Salt Lake City, who has autism spectrum disorder, was shot while having an episode in September, leaving him with injuries to his shoulder, ankles, intestines and bladder.
Since 2015, police have fatally shot nearly 1,400 people with mental illnesses, according to a Washington Post database. Many officers have lost their careers in the wake of these incidents.
These facts aren’t meant to disparage our hard-working police. We're grateful for the work they do and would not choose to stand in their place.
But sometimes a better-trained response would be preferable. It could save lives.
Denver, Colo., recently ended a six-month pilot program that diverted police funds to health care workers who responded to 748 mental health and other emergency calls that then required no police assistance and no arrests. Other cities are now studying its program. If such reallocation could save lives in North Carolina, why should Edwards oppose it?
But having said so — it’s still not likely here.
Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin said he's "not a bit interested" in defunding law enforcement, but believes that the county can determine the needs of the community in figuring out how much to spend. He also said that, if anything, law enforcement needs more money for training and better officer selection. He’s not wrong.