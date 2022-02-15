Our view: Lessons from the fire

The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire is a major event that will be remembered in local lore and history.

The fire, which started Jan. 31 and took several days to extinguish, was made more threatening by the possibility that 500 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the facility could explode — which would have triggered, as Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo put it, “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history.” That’s a frightening prospect for all of us.

It’s likely to lead to some regulatory changes that will include restricting where large-volume combustibles can be stored. It seems clear to everyone that such hazards should not be near any populated area.

There are other lessons that seem obvious at this point, and more that will become evident in the future. At this point, let’s review just a few.

First of all, having competent and effective response teams for emergencies is essential. Our fire department and its leader, Chief Mayo, have been praised for handing this situation calmly and professionally, and rightfully so. When emergencies occur — be they fire or pandemics — we need knowledgeable, experienced professionals to lead the way.