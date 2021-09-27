Our view: Let's keep flu at bay again this year

When this season’s influenza rises, it will take any opportunity provided to spread.

Comparisons between the flu and COVID are inevitable. They both can be transmitted by coughing and/or sneezing. Many who have suffered the ravages of COVID have responded to it by saying, “This is not the flu — it’s much worse.” But that doesn’t mean that the flu is a picnic; its symptoms can be painful, debilitating and deadly. They include a fever of 100 degrees or higher (though not everyone with the flu has a fever); a cough and/or sore throat; a runny or stuffy nose; headaches and/or body aches; chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea. Even if it doesn’t kill, it can require hospitalization.

And, frankly, we need those hospital beds for COVID patients right now.

Some are more susceptible to the flu than others — those over age 65, children younger than age 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or obesity, in particular. But it can still strike anyone. One flu victim in 2019 was, sadly, Lacie Rian Fisher, a 15-year-old athletic cheerleader and straight-A student from Canton, who died at the end of December, less than 72 hours after symptoms first appeared.