Our view: Long-term consequences of unbridled climate change

A new UN climate report released Monday, to which more than 200 climate scientists contributed, is even more troublesome than previous reports, calling global warming “a threat to human well-being and planetary health.” Among other findings, the report says that half of the world’s population is highly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis and if we don’t act now, parts of several nations may become uninhabitable — either because they’ll be underwater or because they’ll be too hot for people to work outdoors.

More people are going to die each year from heat waves, air pollution, starvation — and diseases, the report says.

So if you don’t like COVID restrictions …

And it’s already happening. “Climate change is killing people,” co-author Helen Adams of King’s College London said.

The report also notes — as if we need to be told — that misinformation and political divisions in North America have blunted the solutions we need to implement.

In the midst of this existential crisis, the last thing we should do is drill for more oil. In the long run, cheaper gas at the pump won’t save us from disaster. In fact, in the long run, it will make matters worse.