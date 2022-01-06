Our view: Losing Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin

“We were saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Sylvia Hamlin, an icon within the Winston-Salem arts and cultural sector. It’s a huge loss for our entire community.” — Chase Law, the president and chief executive of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

“Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin was and will always be Miss Sylvia to me. From the library to the festival, I found myself engaged by what she so artfully touched.” — Tommy Priest, owner and operator of Coffee Park Airstream

“Sylvia was not the kind of person to stand up and be in the front. She stood behind people and helped them become strong on their own.” — Bill Roberts, former Forsyth County Public Library director

It’s impossible to quickly summarize the life of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, who passed on Monday. She meant too much to too many people. Her personality and accomplishments garnered truckloads of respect and admiration during her too-short life.

We can say this unequivocally: We need more leaders like her.