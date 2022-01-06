Our view: Losing Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin

“We were saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Sylvia Hamlin, an icon within the Winston-Salem arts and cultural sector. It’s a huge loss for our entire community.” — Chase Law, the president and chief executive of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
“Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin was and will always be Miss Sylvia to me. From the library to the festival, I found myself engaged by what she so artfully touched.” — Tommy Priest, owner and operator of Coffee Park Airstream
“Sylvia was not the kind of person to stand up and be in the front. She stood behind people and helped them become strong on their own.” — Bill Roberts, former Forsyth County Public Library director
It’s impossible to quickly summarize the life of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, who passed on Monday. She meant too much to too many people. Her personality and accomplishments garnered truckloads of respect and admiration during her too-short life.
We can say this unequivocally: We need more leaders like her.
The chairwoman of the board of the N.C. Black Repertory Company, the executive producer of the National Black Theatre Festival and the former director of the Forsyth County Public Library system, her death leaves a broad leadership vacuum in the City of Arts and Innovation. We can only hope that, among those who knew her, some are ready to step up with the same levels of competence, determination and grace.
She would want them to.
We can quote her history and credentials: Born in Winston-Salem, with a bachelor’s degree in education from Winston-Salem State University and a master’s degree in library science from Clark Atlanta University, she worked her way up through the ranks to become the first African American and the first woman to head the Forsyth County Public Library system.
We can note the leadership she provided for the Black Repertory Company, stepping up after the death of her husband and company founder Larry Leon Hamlin in 2007 and spurring it to further success.
We can praise her for relentlessly pushing for and overseeing the renovation of the Central Library on Fifth Street, which has been transformed from a serviceable lump of coal into a diamond, largely thanks to her efforts. The structure, with its state-of-the-art technology and modern design, stands as a representation of our community’s values and a monument to her determination to serve our community.
“The colorful building with lots of light and creative spaces is a reflection of her personality,” Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts told the Journal. “She was the epicenter of creative partnerships and reached in to all communities through their branches to meet patron’s needs.”
But now others are needed to pick up her legacy and carry it forward.
The National Black Theatre Festival, a premier event on the Winston-Salem calendar, will continue, of course. The festival, postponed in 2021 because of COVID-19, is scheduled to return in August. The show must go on and will, we feel, with Sprinkle-Hamlin’s lingering presence.
And the Central Library, under the guidance of director Brian Hart, continues to serve the public in new and innovative ways.
But there’s more to be done.
Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin’s inspiration and energy made our city better.
Who will take up her banner?