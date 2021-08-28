Our view: Madness in Kabul

Tragedy has compounded tragedy in Afghanistan, as the smoke clears from a cowardly and maddening terrorist attack.
On Thursday, two suicide bombers followed by gunmen unleashed terror and death on crowds of American personnel and refugees at the Kabul airport. At least 90 Afghans were killed, as well as 13 U.S. troops — 12 Marines and a Navy doctor. At least 15 U.S. service members were injured.
The attack was planned and instigated by as ISIS offshoot known as ISIS-K, K for “Khorasan,” a historic designation for the geographical area. It’s a group that is, as hard as it is to believe, even more extreme than the repressive Taliban that currently holds the country in hand.
Western officials feared such an attack was imminent and warned people to leave the airport beforehand, but such is the desire to escape that few heeded the advice.
The attack marks the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan since 2011.
Speaking to the press shortly afterward, President Biden told the terrorists, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.” The statement was eerily reminiscent of President George W. Bush’s dramatic pronouncement in the rubble of the World Trade Center following 9/11: “The people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”
And early Saturday, a U.S. drone strike killed two of the militants blamed for the bombing and injured another. That was swift.
But as we went to press, the White House was still warning that the next few days could be the most dangerous.
Thursday’s terrorist attack inevitably invites strong reactions of shock, anger and pain. But first and foremost, we should honor the military personnel who died.
“These American service members who gave their lives,” Biden said, “it’s an overused word, but it’s totally appropriate here, were heroes.”
He’s right.
We grieve with their families. It’s small comfort, but at least they sacrificed their lives trying to help others flee a repressive regime. They were serving their country and performing a mission of mercy, one that has thus far removed more than 100,000 Americans and Afghans from the threat of living under Taliban rule. It’s difficult to imagine a more noble cause.
Beyond that, this difficult time requires our patience. The exit from Afghanistan, long desired by a majority of Americans, was never going to be a clean and painless operation. Our 20 years there have been marked by chaos, loss and death. There may be more stumbling blocks along the way, but we’ve got to keep the final goal in mind: ending a long and futile engagement that has cost us too much in treasure and blood.
Unfortunately, many will react to this tragedy through a partisan lens. Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee quickly called for Biden’s resignation. Hawley, who voted to decertify the 2020 election, suggested impeachment.
He’s also among those who most vociferously insisted last year that Biden withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Perhaps he imagined it would be easy.
Others, including many Republicans, were more supportive.
At one point while Biden addressed the nation on Thursday, he paused, seemingly gathering thoughts, while answering questions from the press.
Some jumped to suggest that Biden was exhibiting “weakness.”
But his supporters, who voted for him largely because of his empathetic nature, spoke back: “You’re witnessing his humanity.”
There are not many in Biden’s position who wouldn’t feel the weight of those deaths on their shoulders. His willingness to take responsibility is in sharp contrast to his predecessor’s refusal to ever do so.
Speaking of former President Trump, in his eager response to the event, referring repeatedly to “ISIS-X,” he revealed that he has nothing to offer now except more distortion. He should follow the example of his predecessors and refrain from commenting. He’s not helping.
Our military has the best response: It will continue its mission to help people escape an unstable and repressive part of the world, bringing American citizens and American allies to a country that will welcome them with open arms. That’s the best way to honor the legacy of those who died on Aug. 26.