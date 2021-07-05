Our view: Make the dam safer

The states of North Carolina and Virginia claim joint custody of the Dan River, which dances along their border like a gerrymandered district.

From Patrick County, Va., it flows into Stokes County, N.C. From there it snakes into Rockingham County, back into Virginia and then back into North Carolina near the county lines between Caswell and Rockingham.

Before ending at the Kerr Reservoir on the Roanoke River, the Dan flows for 214 miles in all, with serene, leafy banks and (mostly) calm waters along the way.

Small wonder it’s an attraction for kayakers, hikers, tubers and rafters.

But there are hidden dangers in all that natural beauty.

Three weeks ago, during a family outing that went horribly wrong, the river claimed four lives in a tubing accident.

Those people drowned after they toppled over an 8-foot-high “low-head dam,” a structure whose modest size can be deceiving.

New precautions were in place near that dam in time for the holiday weekend, and should make that stretch of the river safer. Whether it’s as safe as it could or should be, well, that’s another question.