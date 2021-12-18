Our view: Mark Meadows' legacy

Pity poor Mark Meadows, former North Carolina representative and White House chief of staff, who has traded his dignity for the worst of causes.
The loss came to light last week as we learned more about his role in former President Donald Trump’s illicit attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, as illuminated and detailed by thousands of pages of documents and texts Meadows turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
At first, it seemed Meadows realized his duty to cooperate with the committee.
But he has since withdrawn his cooperation and sued the committee, claiming executive privilege as justification for his refusal to appear before the committee in person.
That’s one way to disguise his complicity in a scheme to overthrow the U.S. government — a summary of events that becomes more difficult to deny with every new revelation.
The House panel investigating the insurrection voted Monday to hold Meadows in contempt — along the way, releasing the damning contents of several texts sent to Meadows by various political operatives on the day of the insurrection. (The full House voted Tuesday night to refer Meadows to the Justice Department for a potential criminal charge.)
The texts, sent to Meadows from legislators, pundits and even Donald Trump Jr., reveal the panic many were feeling as what some thought would be a political rally spun out of control into a violent attack on the Capitol building — and on Capitol Police officers — led by Trump supporters.
Perhaps most dramatically, Trump’s son urged Meadows to plead with his father: “He’s got to condemn this s--- ASAP,” he texted, later adding, “We need an Oval office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”
Meadows’ response: “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”
But it was still almost three hours before the Trump whisperer could convince Trump to intervene, praising the violent rioters even as he urged them to go home.
Meadows also stood by before Jan. 6 and watched as Trump entertained storybook strategies from crackpot lawyers like Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood and Sidney Powell. (They’ve all since faced disciplinary action from the courts. Giuliani has confessed in court that his evidence to support the claim of election fraud was paper-thin.) Another lawyer, John Eastman, joined Trump in trying to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to subvert the Constitution by throwing out legitimate electors from seven states.
Meadows also expedited a 36-page PowerPoint presentation that displayed an elaborate scheme to overthrow the election, which involved Trump declaring a national security emergency — without, it should be clear, legitimate justification to do so.
Meadows’ response to the plan, in writing: “I love it.”
And he was there as Trump begged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his electoral loss. If that’s not solicitation to commit voter fraud, what is?
As former Trump adviser Alyssa Farah Griffin said on CNN on Thursday, “The fact that people around (Trump) thought that they had the right to disenfranchise 80-million-plus voters because they didn’t get their way in an election is horrifying.”
To say the least.
We’d like to think Meadows would have had a little North Carolina common sense and decency to share in the midst of the proceedings. We’d apparently be wrong, and more’s the pity.
During Trump’s single term, various prominent members of his administration, like former defense secretary Mark Esper and former chief of staff John Kelly, reached the “enough” point — pushing back against his unconventional approach to governing.
The result was their dismissal.
Dozens of Trump administration officeholders, including Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, resigned in reaction to the insurrection, even though they had only two weeks left to serve.
Meadows, by contrast, still remains the ultimate loyalist, ready to say or do anything at all in hopes of pleasing the king — even to the point of calling his own claims from his just-released book, “The Chief’s Chief,” “fake news” when Trump objected to their revelations.
Still, he shouldn’t be surprised to find himself becoming very well acquainted with the underside of a bus.
“This is his legacy now. His former colleagues singling him out for criminal prosecution because he wouldn’t answer questions about what he knows about a brutal attack on our democracy,” committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said of Meadows.
It’s a shameful legacy, one of weak conscience and misplaced loyalty.