Our view: Mark Meadows’ voting woes

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a one-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives for North Carolina’s 11th district, has been a disappointment and an embarrassment. He’s assisted some of former President Trump’s worst instincts, including his participation in the infamous phone call in which Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state and the corrupt scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election by throwing out legitimate state electors. Now we find that, despite his support for the Big Lie of widespread voter fraud, Meadows himself may have dipped his toe into that pool in a substantial way.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has asked the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Board of Elections to look into whether Meadows violated voting laws by listing a home he never owned as his residence on his voter registration form.

Meadows listed a used mobile home in rural Scaly Mountain, about 90 miles west of Asheville, as his physical address in 2020 before casting an absentee ballot for the general election by mail.

Though members of the Meadows family did stay in the home in the fall of 2020 when they were in the area for a Trump rally — still not their legal residence — The New Yorker reported earlier this month that neither the current owner of the Scaly Mountain residence, the previous owner nor any neighbors ever saw Meadows there. “I looked up this Mcconnell Road, which is in Scaly Mountain, and I found out that it was a dive trailer in the middle of nowhere, which I do not see him or his wife staying in,” Melanie Thibault, the director of Macon County’s Board of Elections, told The New Yorker.

The matter was brought to the attention of Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch, who rightly recused herself because of her ties to Meadows and referred it to the attorney general’s office. She, at least, is wise enough to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

As we write, Meadows has not commented on the investigation. But if he’s guilty of lying on his voter registration form, it’s all the more hypocritical, given how vociferous and unforgiving he and other members of the GOP have been about voter fraud, even when such “fraud” boils down to a simple misunderstanding.

A North Carolina woman and former felon, Lanisha Bratcher Jones, was charged with felony voter fraud in 2019 after voting in the 2016 election. After entering an Alford plea, she served six months unsupervised probation.

Others have not been so fortunate.

A Memphis woman and former felon, Pamela Moses, was initially sentenced to six years in prison after an election official mistakenly told her that she was eligible to register to vote in 2021. A Texas woman and former felon, Crystal Mason, was sentenced to five years after casting a provisional ballot with the help of a poll worker in 2016. Many of the “election integrity” bills being passed by state legislatures increase the penalty for those convicted of illegal voting substantially.

Should Meadows be judged any less harshly?

Meadows’ action also seems one more demonstration of the Trump administration’s “law and order for thee but not for me” attitude, which was regularly exemplified by repeated violations of the Hatch Act meant to prevent the politicization of federal workers and Trump’s insistence that his former staff refuse to obey subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Then there’s Trump himself, who portrayed voting by mail as unreliable and ripe for fraud while voting by mail himself; refused to preserve records as required by the Presidential Records and the Federal Records acts; took boxes full of classified information home with him after his ouster from the White House; illegally withheld defense aid from Ukraine in an attempt to extort election assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; and, as we mentioned at the start, attempted to coerce state election officials into overturning election results.

Meadows has more problems. Last week, a witness who helped plan the Jan. 6, 2021, rally told House investigators that Meadows was involved in efforts to encourage the president’s supporters to march on the Capitol — which led to the attack that Meadows, in his recent memoir, called “the actions of a handful of fanatics across town.”

Some may appreciate Meadows’ unwavering loyalty to Trump — you gotta dance with the one what brung ya — but ultimately, Trump seems to have been a bad influence. We’d prefer loyalty to the truth.