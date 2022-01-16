Our view: Martin Luther King Jr.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 at the age of 35. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

Many point to society today and say that life has improved for those King championed. This is true in many respects. But racial disparities still exist, marring the American promise. And racism still raises its ugly head in our public discourse and even in the halls of government.

It can and must be called out — peacefully but forcefully.

King was not just concerned about racial equality, but also about poverty, war and violence. A Southern Baptist preacher, he insisted that those of all faiths had something meaningful to contribute to building a just society.

King was not perfect; he had human failings. Some emphasize those failings to undermine his character as well as his message. That does him an injustice.

His message has also at times been misappropriated and even commercialized. That trivializes what he had to teach.

But his true message of peace, hope, unity, fellowship and forgiveness still rings out in his writings, in recordings of his speeches and in many events that will be held today, many of them virtually for the sake of safety.