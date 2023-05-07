The party that claims to decry Big Government is poking its nose in local affairs. Again.

A bill sponsored by state House Republicans would establish an appeals panel for city employees who have been disciplined or fired in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

Called a Civil Service Board, the panel would hear appeals from employees who have been “discharged, suspended, reduced in rank, transferred against his or her will, or denied any promotion or raise in pay he or she would be entitled to.”

The five-member board would have the power to reinstate an employee if it determines that the employee was wrongly dismissed. It would become an option for “classified” employees who typically are paid by the hour and who work as clerical and maintenance staff and technicians — as well as police officers and firefighters.

Given that such boards already exist in Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington, this idea merits an open and honest discussion.

Problem is, there hasn’t been one. Neither Greensboro nor Winston-Salem requested the legislation nor was either city initially asked for input.

Even so the bill passed quickly in the House last week and also passed a first reading in the Senate.

Further, the bill includes no state funding, meaning cities would have to bear the additional costs that would come with the panels.

Small wonder the city councils in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem feel ambushed by the bill, whose primary sponsors include Republican Reps. Jon Hardister of Guilford County, Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County and Kyle Hall of Stokes County, whose district includes a part of Winston-Salem.

Greensboro Councilwoman Sharon Hightower minced no words. “It was done sneakily,” she said of the bill. “I don’t need Raleigh to come down here and tell us how we ought to be doing business.”

Hightower has a point. This a conversation that is best had locally, not in Raleigh.

And it recalls efforts in the past by state lawmakers to foist bills on a local governments, including a 2015 law that would have significantly altered the City Council in Greensboro, had it not been reversed by a judge.

So it comes as no surprise that both councils last week passed resolutions opposing the bill, 5-3 in Greensboro and unanimously in Winston-Salem.

In both cases, council members also made it clear that the issue was more about how House Bill 470 came about rather than what it addressed.

Several, in fact, said they would be open to improvements in their respective employee grievance processes.

“… We’ve heard concerns about procedures when it comes to HR-related matters. And in my review of the bill, it really is simply a review to make sure that proper procedure was followed,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who favors the bill and voted against the resolution.

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity defended the current grievance procedures but said changes already are in the works to make it more efficient and responsive.

“No employee should have to wait weeks and months before they find out, particularly if they have been suspended without pay,” he said. “That’s a real hardship.”

The state’s firefighter and police associations support the bill, citing concerns about favoritism and consistency, among others.

That’s why it would have made sense to have this conversation before the fact than after it.

Of all people, Hardister should know better, embroiled as he was as an opponent of the notorious 2015 Greensboro City Council bill on the grounds that it interfered in local affairs.

Further, you do have to wonder about the politics. Why Greensboro and Winston-Salem? If this is such a grand notion, why not have panels in every city and town?

And once again Republicans are targeting cities that lean Democratic. Is that a coincidence?

In any case, in the middle of this are city workers, who deserve to be treated fairly and respectfully.

This could — and should — have been a constructive dialogue, if not for how poorly lawmakers have handled it.

And it’s enough to make you wonder: Is there anywhere cities can file a grievance over a lack of due process?