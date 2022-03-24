Our view: Meeting our medical needs

As we enter the weekend, those of us in good health who have access to adequate medical care might want to take a moment to remember those who aren’t and don’t. Medical care is an elusive goal for hundreds of thousands in the state, some of whom suffer from serious and complex conditions. COVID-19 worsened the situation for many of them.

Some North Carolina legislators and activists have been working for years to institute the Medicaid expansion that has been so beneficial in other states since it first became available, via the Affordable Care Act, in 2012. It’s been a struggle, largely because of the reluctance of the Republican-led majority in the legislature.

But now we see another hopeful crack in the wall that may let in more light.

A legislative committee led by co-chairs Rep. Donny Lambeth and Sen. Joyce Krawiec, both R-Forsyth, has been meeting regularly to consider whether the time is finally right to expand Medicaid, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported earlier this month. It’s a move that could have a positive impact on about 650,000 North Carolinians who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace. Earlier this month, the committee heard from state Medicaid officials who described those who would benefit, which includes low-income parents earning between $8,004 and $30,305 annually; low-income adults without children making less than $17,774 annually; and some 14,000 N.C. military veterans.

“This shouldn’t be a shock to anybody that most of the people in our state who are uninsured are poor,” Dave Richard, head of the state’s Medicaid program, said. “It doesn’t mean that they are not working. It means that they are poor.”

The committee also heard from former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who helped begin Medicaid expansion in his state in 2014. (Only 12 states lack it.)

“Great states cannot only take care of some of the people, but they have to take care of all of the people in one way or another to make sure that they have an opportunity to be able to have a decent life and to figure out what their God-given purpose is,” Kasich said.

Others told the legislative committee that expansion was fiscally responsible, improved health outcomes and reduced the number of services for which hospitals wouldn’t otherwise be reimbursed. It all seems to confirm the advice we’ve repeated from other medical authorities for years: All around, it would be a good deal — especially with the federal government paying 90% of the cost for expansion.

Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, a former Indiana Cabinet secretary who now works for Charlotte-based Atrium Health, said that Indiana covers the state’s 10% share with the help of an assessment fee paid by hospitals. Gov. Roy Cooper has proposed a similar fee to handle our state’s share.

Sullivan also warned, though, that expansion’s savings might not be immediate. Providing for those who have been unable to receive medical care for years while they were uninsured might be expensive initially.

Fiscally conservative people know that it’s always best to pay as you go, if not ahead, rather than allow debt to accumulate. But we didn’t do that here.

Medical care is expensive, even for those who have robust insurance. Surprise medical bills for services unknowingly received out of insurance networks, for instance, can quickly add up.

Nearly 1 in 10 adults — 23 million Americans — owe significant medical debt, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation report released earlier this month. As of last June, 43 million Americans had medical bills on their credit reports amounting to $88 billion — and it only became worse during the pandemic.

In response, several major credit bureaus, including Equifax, Experian and Transunion, have begun to remove or limit medical collection debt from consumer credit reports. It’s as if they’re conceding that medical debt shouldn’t count because it’s unavoidable, even for working people.

It’s even less avoidable for people with very limited means.

Many North Carolinians are desperate for access to adequate and affordable health care. Our legislators should perhaps set aside a few culture-war issues and work on this instead. Voters should support those who can provide effective solutions, or at least improvements, even if they involve compromise.