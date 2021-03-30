Our view: Meeting the unmet needs

A bipartisan state bill filed last week by Forsyth County’s Sen. Joyce Krawiec promises to accomplish some good for some people in North Carolina — if her colleagues see their way clear to supporting it. We think a majority will.

The bill would provide $37.5 million in state funding for North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are currently listed on North Carolina’s Registry of Unmet Needs. The money would provide in-home skill-building services, intensive recovery support and assistance in transitional living. In short, it would provide training so that people with disabilities — like Down syndrome and cerebral palsy — can better support themselves, allowing them to live more independently and providing some relief for their long-term caregivers.

Some would-be recipients are in precarious positions — and would be even worse off if their caregiving parents die before they’re fully able to care for themselves.

Helping them now would be preferable to their winding up in institutions later.

There are more than 15,000 people listed on the Registry of Unmet Needs, including around 810 in Forsyth County. Some have been on the waiting list for almost 20 years.