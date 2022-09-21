Our view: Mistreating the stranger

Let’s take Deputy Barney Fife’s advice and just “nip it in the bud” right now, shall we?

No, President Biden’s administration has not been secretly flying untold thousands of illegal immigrants from the Southern border and dropping them off in other states, with no notice and no resources, just like those dastardly Republican governors. Yet judging from the letters we’ve received recently, claiming such, almost always with the same wording, it’s obvious that the Republican propaganda machine has been hard at work promoting this talking point.

The claim has already been utilized by several candidates for office, like Republican Tyler Kistner, running for a second time for a U.S. House seat in Minnesota, whose ad claims that Biden “has been secretly flying illegal immigrants into communities across the country in the middle of the night.”

It’s that “in the middle of the night” part that really gets us. Let’s make it sound as ominous as possible.

Here’s what’s really going on:

Thanks to Title 42, implemented by former President Trump and upheld by the courts during the Biden administration, most border detainees are turned back. Those who are allowed to remain in the U.S. are often unaccompanied minors, who are released to a parent or sponsor in the U.S. after requesting asylum.

As Tom Kertscher of Politifact reports:

“If family members or approved sponsors are not able to arrange transportation, the federal government pays for transportation, including flights.

“The charter flights are not publicized and sometimes are done in the middle of the night to protect the confidentiality of those being transported and to guard against anyone who would interfere with the flights.” Which, in these days of unhinged activists, is perfectly reasonable.

So no, it’s nothing like Gov. Ron DeSantis spending millions of taxpayer dollars to lure 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard with false promises of jobs and money.

As a result of his stunt, DeSantis is now under criminal investigation and spinning like a top — or like a Trump — with a new defense for his bad behavior every few hours.

Incidentally, the Venezuelan migrants are here legally.

Another talking point that was quickly crushed was the pre-emptive claim that this would surely send liberal heads spinning out of control, right?

Wrong. Instead, a team of volunteers with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services quickly responded with food and make-shift shelter. As CBS Boston reported, “A steady stream of locals from Martha’s Vineyard dropped off bins of clothes and bags of food at a shelter set up in St. Andrews Episcopal Church Thursday.”

In addition, local high school students studying Spanish showed up to help translate.

It’s the result of those liberal values forced on them by Marxist teachers, you know.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker — one of the few remaining moderate Republican legislators — then deployed the National Guard to help move the migrants to a military base on Cape Cod where they’ll receive food and legal aid.

So, no, it wasn’t like Sen. Ted Cruz hyperventilated in a tweet: “The rich, liberal ‘people of Martha’s Vineyard’ DEPORTED THE ILLEGAL ALIENS WITHIN 24 HOURS.”

They didn’t deport the asylum seekers. They assisted the asylum seekers.

It’s all a bit reminiscent of the Scripture: “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the LORD your God.”

We sympathize with border state governors who have thrown up their hands while their skimpy social services are strained by the large numbers of asylum seekers and illegal immigrants entering their states. We know it creates problems. We agree with other critics that Congress — Republicans and Democrats — has dropped the ball when it comes to immigration reform.

But that’s no excuse to be a terrible human being. It’s no excuse to lie to vulnerable, desperate people and use them as political props.

The situation can be improved by voting in November for compassionate, competent representatives who vow to solve problems rather than firebrands who promise to tweet a lot and “own the libs.”