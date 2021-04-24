Our view: Moore should not ‘cancel’ Howard

State legislators don’t give up their day jobs when they serve. Dozens of them run their own businesses. It’s likely that they were perfectly justified in participating in the same assistance that others were offered, and in passing a relief bill in which they would be among the beneficiaries. That was the conclusion of an ethics committee investigation.

But Howard was standing on principle, and an important one: It doesn’t look good for our legislators to be dealing financial advantages to themselves. And not only does it not look good, but it’s a practice that could open the door to casual corruption.

Conscience in the service of the people is a benefit, not a deficit.

Moore also removed Howard from leadership positions in 2015 — after she voted for his competition at the time to be House Speaker.

It sounds like Moore knows how to carry a grudge.

Howard, a Mocksville resident, has served the state with distinction for more than 30 years. She’s produced a good amount of commonsense legislation in that time. She deserves a little respect from Moore and should be restored to her leadership role with an apology.