Our view: Moore should not ‘cancel’ Howard

We’re really going to have to take the claim that Democrats are trying to “cancel” Republicans more seriously — once Republicans stop “canceling” each other.
Under the loose conservative definition that defines punishment or even criticism with that weighted term, that’s exactly what has happened to N.C. Rep. Julia Howard as N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore removed her from a prominent leadership position for taking a principled stance that was at odds with fellow Republicans.
No, it’s not her desire to promote the muscadine grape.
It all starts with the federal PPP loans offered to businesses when the pandemic first struck last year. Some N.C. legislators, Democrats and Republicans, were among those who accepted the loans to help keep their businesses afloat.
But when House Bill 334 came before the House Finance Committee earlier this year — a bill that would give tax breaks to PPP loan recipients — Howard, who was then co-chair of the committee, balked.
“I told the boys in the (Republican) caucus meeting, ‘I am concerned that you should not be filing bills if you took the money,’” Howard told The (Raleigh) News & Observer.
Some Democratic and Republican legislators could get a benefit of up to nearly $20,000 from the bill, The News & Observer reported. Moore himself could see a benefit of between $600 and $1,300.
Howard felt pressured to hear the bill, she said. But she still wouldn’t give in. So Moore got tough: He removed her from her leadership role and membership on the finance committee, on which she had served for 32 years, and shifted her to the House Appropriations Committee as an at-large member.
The bill passed the House on Thursday with bipartisan support. Only Howard voted against it.
Moore released a statement criticizing Howard for not walking lock-step with the party, also signed by House Speaker Pro Tem Sarah Stevens of Wilkes County and House Majority Leader John Bell, R-Wayne.
“Several weeks ago, the N.C Republican House Legislative Caucus overwhelmingly voted to move forward on House Bill 334. The understanding of the caucus at large was that HB334 would move expeditiously through the House Finance committee,” it read.
“Over the (following) weeks, against the will of the caucus, Rep. Julia Howard in her role as one of four senior House Finance chairs did not move the bill.
“While we respect different viewpoints, committee chairs must be willing to put personal agendas aside and move forward with the will of the caucus.”
It seems to us as if Moore and his cohorts are the ones who are having difficulty putting “personal agendas aside.”
State legislators don’t give up their day jobs when they serve. Dozens of them run their own businesses. It’s likely that they were perfectly justified in participating in the same assistance that others were offered, and in passing a relief bill in which they would be among the beneficiaries. That was the conclusion of an ethics committee investigation.
But Howard was standing on principle, and an important one: It doesn’t look good for our legislators to be dealing financial advantages to themselves. And not only does it not look good, but it’s a practice that could open the door to casual corruption.
Conscience in the service of the people is a benefit, not a deficit.
Moore also removed Howard from leadership positions in 2015 — after she voted for his competition at the time to be House Speaker.
It sounds like Moore knows how to carry a grudge.
Howard, a Mocksville resident, has served the state with distinction for more than 30 years. She’s produced a good amount of commonsense legislation in that time. She deserves a little respect from Moore and should be restored to her leadership role with an apology.
If that doesn’t happen, we hope Howard will take comfort in knowing that she did what she believed was the right thing.