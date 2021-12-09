Our view: More senselessness and more young deaths

This is the world we as Americans choose to live in. Gun deaths on school grounds, it seems, are a fact of life here, accepted as inevitable and unavoidable, like bad weather or power outages.

Republicans, meanwhile, are more urgently ranting about books in school libraries and critical race theory — neither of which, to our knowledge, has been used yet to kill anyone. (Or even worse, if they’re certain members of Congress, they playfully tweet family photos in front of a Christmas tree, holding assault-style guns, under the caption “Santa, please bring more ammo.”)

Meanwhile, in Oxford, Mich., the more we know, the worse the story gets.

Only hours before the fatal shootings, school officials called in Ethan Crumbley and his parents for a conference. That morning a teacher had found a drawing by the sophomore that depicted a person being shot and featuring the words “Blood everywhere.”

It’s fair to ask, even in hindsight, why school counselors didn’t send the student home as a potential danger to himself and others. Or why neither his parents nor school officials checked the contents of his backpack the day of the conference — and the shooting.