Our view: Mourning again

Two other passengers were treated for their injuries and released, but the fifth victim, Deja Taylor, 19, is still in the hospital.

No motive for the killing is known at this time. We hope the police will have success in tracking their killers down and bringing them to justice.

If anyone has information about the killers, we urge them to call the police.

“They were good girls just caught in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong crowd,” LaShanda Lewis, Gaskins’ mother, said.

“No mother should have to go through this,” Lewis said. “My family has been through enough. No family should want to go through this.”

“He was the most compassionate child I had,” Jessica Cannon, Milton’s mother, told the Journal on Monday. “I lost my best friend and my son. I could talk to him about anything. He didn’t meet a stranger. I called him my little preacher man, he was always out here trying to inspire people ... “

It’s a chilling thought for any parent — that their child, in a carload of young people out to have a good time, could be attacked this way.