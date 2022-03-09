Our view: Mourning again

Once again our community must mourn the needless loss of young lives taken by violence. It’s a torturous duty for people of conscience and compassion, but nowhere near the agony experienced by their loved ones.
Nearly 60 people attended a vigil Tuesday for Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, a 20-year-old woman who was killed by gunfire, the Journal’s John Hinton reported — and many more were there in spirit.
Treshaun Raymond Milton, a 19-year-old man, was killed by gunfire in the same attack. Our hearts go out to his family as well.
We also mourn for Ja-Sel Orr, a 3-year-old girl who was also killed by gunfire in Lexington last week. Brian Keith Moses, a 54-year-old Winston-Salem man, has been charged with her death and that of two men. If found guilty, he should receive the harshest punishment possible by law.
Words are inadequate to express the pain of these losses — or to make them make sense.
Gaskins was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra on U.S. 52 South late Sunday, after visiting a fast-food restaurant, with four passengers, when gunmen in another car fired more than dozen bullets into her car, Winston-Salem police said. All passengers were injured, either by the gunfire or by broken glass.
Gaskins pulled off the highway, then lost control of her car. It collided with another and she died at the scene. Milton died later at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Two other passengers were treated for their injuries and released, but the fifth victim, Deja Taylor, 19, is still in the hospital.
No motive for the killing is known at this time. We hope the police will have success in tracking their killers down and bringing them to justice.
If anyone has information about the killers, we urge them to call the police.
“They were good girls just caught in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong crowd,” LaShanda Lewis, Gaskins’ mother, said.
“No mother should have to go through this,” Lewis said. “My family has been through enough. No family should want to go through this.”
“He was the most compassionate child I had,” Jessica Cannon, Milton’s mother, told the Journal on Monday. “I lost my best friend and my son. I could talk to him about anything. He didn’t meet a stranger. I called him my little preacher man, he was always out here trying to inspire people ... “
It’s a chilling thought for any parent — that their child, in a carload of young people out to have a good time, could be attacked this way.
We don’t want to think that it can happen to anyone, anywhere. But the truth is that we’re living in uncertain times because of a variety of factors, many of them beyond our control.
What can we do?
One thing we can do is offer our support to the organizations and institutions that work to prevent such incidents. They include the police, teachers, ministers and volunteers to organizations like the YMCA, YWCA and the Boys & Girls Club. They include beneficial groups like HOPE Dealers Outreach.
And we can advocate for commonsense gun laws that might keep deadly weapons out of the wrong hands.
It hardly seems enough.
Despite our desire to cast blame or find simple solutions — they need more religion, we need to restrict firearms — the solutions that actually work are more complex. The problems have their roots in the society we’ve built and the options and resources we provide young people through safe neighborhoods and first-rate schools to make something of their lives.
“Everybody is hurt,” Teresa Sims, Deja Taylor’s grandmother, said at Gaskins’ funeral. “Everyone is suffering.”
There’s been plenty of suffering to go around. It’s long past time we worked to turn the tide.