Our view: Mourning for Nashville

Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries. One officer on the scene was knocked down by the explosion and another suffered temporary hearing loss.

Afterward, local, state and federal investigators scoured the area. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers found a vehicle identification number for the RV among the rubble, which helped the police identify Warner, along with his remains, scattered throughout the wreckage.

So far, police say he acted alone. His motive is unknown.

We’re grateful that no one else was killed and we join others in praising the police who responded to the threat by approaching the danger rather than running away.

We’ll likely learn more about Warner, but right now we know little beyond the bare facts that he was an electrician and an information technology contractor.

Neighbors described him as “quiet” and “a nice guy.”

Some are debating how to define the incident: domestic terrorism? Suicide bombing?

As we write, there seems to be no intent to terrorize for any ideological purpose. But officials have called the act a suicide mission.