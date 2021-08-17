Our view: Moving closer to LGBTQ equality

Kudos to the Winston-Salem City Council for its new measures, approved unanimously on Monday, that will provide public accommodation and employment protections for LGBTQ people and members of other protected classes. The new rules will ensure equal treatment and fairness for people who have at times faced discrimination and even persecution. The provisions are long overdue but nevertheless welcome now.
The measures provide protection from discrimination in the following categories: race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, protected hairstyles, pregnancy, disability, age, veteran status, marital status, familial status or political affiliation.
None of those categories have any effect on a person’s ability to perform a job, pay rent or mortgage, or participate in our society in other ways. It’s entirely appropriate for the city to say they’re not legitimate reasons to ostracize people — or discriminate against them. their ability to participate in society.
“It is a huge step for Winston-Salem,” council member Kevin Mundy, the council’s only openly gay member, said. “There are several other cities that got ahead of us from a timing perspective, but we have been working on it as long as those other cities have.”
Those other North Carolina cities include Charlotte, Greensboro, Durham and Asheville. Raleigh, Fayetteville and Wilmington are considering similar measures.
Quite a few national corporations and sports and entertainment organizations industries also follow such inclusive principles and have informed us, one way or another, that it’s time to put such discrimination aside.
Similar rules have applied to Winston-Salem city government since March, as well as to companies that seek to enter into contracts with the city since June, but the new measures extend the rules to the private sector. Most will go into effect on Jan. 1, by which time the city is expected to have hired new staff members: one for reaching out to people to let them know about the new regulations and the other to investigate violations and facilitate mediation when possible.
Private employers could face civil action in court if they continue to discriminate against people for their inclusion in those categories.
That’s probably going to cause some uncomfortable friction here and there. In an environment in which simply being asked to wear a mask to protect public health is seen as “government overreach” by some, outlawing discrimination could rattle some temperaments.
But practically every private business is required to adhere to regulations and standards, like requiring food workers to wash their hands, or providing safety equipment for hazardous work. This should be no less onerous.
The new measures won’t regulate multiple-occupancy restrooms, showers or changing facilities, which will still be determined by individual agencies. They also don’t apply to religious corporations, associations or societies, which are free to practice discrimination if they so choose.
The reasons to approve of non-discrimination ordinances should be obvious, but in case a review is useful:
It turns out that discrimination is bad for the economy. It essentially diminishes a huge talent pool, as well as a lucrative customer base, and that could stifle economic development and reduce the tax base. Corporations are increasingly reluctant to invest in areas that refuse to allow full participation.
Discrimination is also bad for society. We have too many divisions, and they’re eating us up. We need to start working to close them rather than protect them through law.
And discrimination is bad for the individual rights that Americans — and the Constitution — prize.
We realize there are some who resist these efforts for sincerely held religious beliefs — for fear that they may be forced to associate with or accommodate people who live in ways in which they disapprove. Though we may disagree with their analysis — and point to other religious groups that also disagree — they have the right to condemn what they want.
But they don’t have the right to force others to adhere to their condemnation.
The protections provided by the new rules will make Winston-Salem a warmer, more welcoming place for people who want to live here and contribute to our community. All told, even with the current viral challenge, we’re doing well — but not so well that we couldn’t do better.